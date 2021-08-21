Search our Archive

21/08/2021

Clonoulty Rossmore see off Cashel in a fine west Tipperary SHC final

Timmy Hammersley, Clonoulty /Rossmore

Timmy Hammersley bagged 0-7 for Clonoulty Rossmore this evening as they won the west SHC title

Reporter:

Noel Dundon

Email:

nd@tipperarystar.ie

The game was played in Golden this evening

Clonoulty Rossmore 1-21

Cashel King Cormac 2-13

Greater experience and craft won the day for Clonoulty Rossmore as they claimed the west Tipperary senior hurling championship title at Golden this evening after a very competitive tilt with Cashel King Cormac.

There was never much in this game, but the goal from Aaron Moloney in the 5th minute after a Ross Bonnar centre, set Cashel up nicely. They held a 1-6 to 0-5 first half water break lead, with Timmy Hammerlsey getting most of the Clonoulty Rossmore scores.

And, by the half way mark, Cashel still held the lead,  albeit a slender one, with Clonoulty Rossmore having found scores from Conor Hammersley, Jack Ryan, who took over the free taking duties, and Timmy Hammersley again.

Clonoulty Rossmore continued their fine form upon resumption, hitting four of the next five scores through Jack Ryan (3) and Michael Ryan, while Eoghan Connolly cut a beautiful sideline over the bar for Cashel.

A second Cashel goal from Ger Browne after a Ryan O'Dwyer pass in the 8th minute, shoved the challengers back in front, but they were unable to capitalise on the advantage and from the moment Jack Ryan tied up the match, Clonoulty Rossmore got back into stride and pulled clear - sub Stephen Quinn bagging a goal right at the second half water break to shove his side five clear.

Cashel were not about to give up the chase though and they worked very hard to create chances. However, execution of those chances did not match their endeavour and though Ger Browne had two points before the end, Jack Ryan (2) and a fine score from sub Stephen Ferncombe sent the title to Clonoulty Rossmore once again.

A good solid win for the champions who were without centre back John O'Keeffe, Clonoulty Rossmore will be well pleased with their silverware and with their performance. Cashel, on the other hand, will seek to learn from the experience of the final and will be very formidable in the Seamus O'Riain Cup.

