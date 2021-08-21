Search our Archive

21/08/2021

Camogie All-Ireland: Tipperary defeat Waterford to go through to the All-Ireland camogie semi-final against Galway

Captain Mary Ryan and the Tipperary Camogie team seek a tipping point in key championship clash with Cork

Tipperary senior camogie defender Mary Ryanin action against Waterford

Reporter:

Noel Dundon

Email:

nd@tipperarystar.ie

The game took place this evening in Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Tipperary 0-17

Waterford 0-11

Tipperary are through to the All-Ireland senior camogie semi-final following their solid victory over Waterford this evening in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

And, they will meet  Galway in the semi-final in Croke Park next weekend following the draw which took place after the game.

Tipp played into the breeze in the first half, but they still led by 0-8 to 0-7 with Cait Devane getting the lions share of the scores from placed balls. Indeed, Tipp found it hard to make headway in that half with the Deise ladies putting the shackles on the normally fluid Tipperary attack.

But, wind assisted in the second half, Tipp found their rhythm and scores eventually began to flow through Orla O'Dwyer, Clodagh McIntyre, Cait Devane and Emer McGrath to open up a 0-13 to 0-9 lead. However, they were dealt a blow with the departure through injury of full back Mary Ryan - the elbow injury picked up will be monitored very closely ahead of next weekends game.

Tipp finished off the game with points from Cait Devane (2), Clodagh McIntyre and Emer McGrath to see them through the next step with the six point cushion perhaps not giving an accurate account of Waterford's effort in the game.

