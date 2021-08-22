Aherlow claim the west Tipperary senior football crown

Shane Hennessy Agri-Advisor West Senior Football Championship Final



Aherlow 0-11

Arravale Rovers 1-7

By Francis Coughlan at New Inn

Aherlow claimed an eighth Shane Hennessy Agri-Advisor West Senior Football Championship title when they emerged the right side of a tight encounter with neighbours Arravale Rovers in New Inn on Friday evening. Just like the semi-final they needed a late point and some tight defending to once again emerge victorious. It was a hard worked win for a team that trailed by four after ten minutes but outscored their opponents 0-8 to 0-4 for the remainder of the game. The rain that had fell for most of the day cleared just before throw in but had left underfoot conditions greasy and not conducive to quick ball with both teams opting to run the ball through the hands.

Both sides were on the board early with James Hogan pointing a free with Mark Russell cancelling this out with the games first from play all inside the opening two minutes. Both sides tried to settle into the game with Cathal Dillon and Micheal Lowry trading scores. By the eleventh minute Arravale had a four point advantage with a point from Shane Leahy and a goal from the penalty spot by his brother Donagh. They could have been further clear when Donagh Leahy got in on goal following a quick James Hogan free only for his shot to be deflected for a forty five. Aherlow were dropping players back the field to try and get a foothold, isolating Barry Grogan one on one with Darren Lowry and then Seamus just directly in front. Mark Russell added his second just before the water break to leave the goal between the sides 1-3 to 0-3.

The second quarter belonged to Aherlow and they came far more into the game led by Mark Russell at midfield who was superb throughout and the introduction of Mark Hanly just before the first water break. The two Grogan’s got on the board with Barry accurate from a placed ball while Mark Russell also kicked his third of the night from approximately forty five yards out after starting the move with a line ball. With six to play the sides were level 1-3 to 0-6. Another Barry Grogan point from a placed ball edged Aherlow ahead for the second time but the industrious Shane Leahy who was leading the Arravale attack levelled the game, with their first score in ten minutes. Aherlow were strong down the middle with Sean Mullins and Laurence Coskeran leading the charge from defence. Aherlow too could have had a green flag just before the break when Ben Carey reacted quickest to a breaking ball only to see his shot rebound off the post, but the clearance was eventually overturned and Mark Russell kicked another fine point, his fourth of the night. Aherlow head 0-8 to 1-4 at the break.

The game was slow to see flags being raised on the resumption with both teams going for a patient build up in an attempt to get closer to goal while also not willing to give up possession. Matthew Moroney was getting on a lot of possession for Arravale and the deadlock was eventually broken in the eleventh minute of the half when Shane Leahy pointed from the stand side of the field. Rovers struggled in the final third with the Aherlow defence closing them down on numerous occasions while Mark Russell continued to get on a lot of ball. Aherlow though weren’t having much joy either with Donagh Hickey clearing a lot of ball and it was the fifteenth minute before they ended their drought. Cathal Dillon feeding off Barry Grogan to split the posts. A Barry Grogan free saw the Aherlow men go in two up at the water break 0-10 to 1-5.

Rovers moved Cian Ryan back to mark Barry Grogan as Darren Lowry moved further up the field to aid the attack. Shane Leahy capitalised on a short kickout when the sides resumed for the third quarter and the same player tied up the game five minutes later. The latter stages saw both teams try to get an edge but it Aherlow who just seemed to have that bit more and tighter in defence. In a rare quick ball sent into Barry Grogan from the boot of Tadgh Carew, the former won a mark which he duly pointed for what would be the match winning score, though they were put under pressure right to the end. Aherlow goalie Jack Whelton was called into action late on getting his fingertips to a shot that seemed to be heading to the net. Mark Russell taking a high ball from an Arravale Rovers forty-five standing on the goal line before working the clearance as they tried to hold the possession. Aherlow though held out with Arravale Rovers finishing with fourteen men. Full time, Aherlow 0-11 1-7 Arravale Rovers.