West Tipperary junior B hurling round-up

The 2021 Tipperary Co-Op West Junior B Hurling Championship continued last Friday with three games down for decision.
In Group 2, Clonoulty/Rossmore made it three from three when they accounted for Rosegreen in Rosegreen, 1-16 to 1-15. In the other game in the group, Cappawhite got their first win of the campaign when they defeated Solohead in Solohead, 2-19 to 0-22. The results saw Clonoulty/Rossmore top the group on six points with the remaining three teams on two points each. Rosegreen then finishing second on score difference, qualifying for the quarter finals.
In Group 1, Emly defeated Sean Treacys 4-16 to 0-10 in Emly for their second win of the campaign. The result means Sean Treacys can no longer qualify from the group.
The second game in the group between Golden/Kilfeacle and Eire Og Annacarty Donohill has been rescheduled for this Tuesday August 24th at 7pm in Golden. Golden/Kilfeacle will be looking for their first win in their second game while a draw will be sufficient for unbeaten Eire Og to top the group and qualify for the semi-finals which would also see Emly finish second and into the quarter finals. A win for Golden/Kilfeacle would put them on two points just two behind Eire Og and Emly with a game to play.
On Sunday in Group 3, Cashel King Cormacs defeated Arravale Rovers in Sean Treacy Park 4-17, to 2-13, to book a quarter final spot and end Arravale Rovers participation in the competition.
Format:
Group 1: Golden/Kilfeacle, Emly, Eire Og Annacarty Donohill, Sean Treacys
Group 2: Cappawhite, Rosegreen, Clonoulty/Rossmore, Solohead
Group 3: Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams, Arravale Rovers, Cashel King Cormacs
Top team in Group 1 & Group 2 (Clonoulty/Rossmore) to semi-finals
2nd team in Group 1 & Group 2 (Rosegreen) + 1st (Kickhams) & 2nd team in Group 3 (Cashel King Cormacs) to 1/4 Finals
Winner will face South Winner in County Semi-Final.
