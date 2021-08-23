Cappawhite make it third time lucky to win West Tipperary intermediate hurling title

Tipperary Credit Union West Intermediate Hurling Championship Final



Cappawhite 1-25

Golden/Kilfeacle 0-27

AET

Francis Coughlan at Sean Treacy Park

Cappawhite made it third time lucky in the Tipperary Credit Union West Intermediate Hurling Championship Final on Saturday last in Sean Treacy Park just getting over line against the 2019 champions Golden/Kilfeacle, to claim their first title in the grade.

In what was a repeat of the 2019 decider which was won by the Golden/Kilfeacle men after Shane O’Connell’s goal had forced extra-time, this time round it was a Wille Barry free that forced extra-time when it looked as if Seanie O’Halloran had given Golden/Kilfeacle the edge. Played in near perfect conditions, this exciting contest saw Cappawhite take a while to settle and it was Colm O’Dwyer’s second half goal which eventually ignited the spark.

It took a while for both sides to try and set a pattern in the game. The games opening score coming in the fourth minute when Rian Doody who missed the semi-final win over Kickhams and now in from the start opened his account from play. Cappawhite were creating chances but the wides tally was already building, two inside the opening five minutes and they would finish with twenty after the eighty minutes. After finishing the semi-final in the forwards Niall Heffernan started at full forward while Andy Byrnes moved out to the wing.

The latter pointing twice from play and placed ball before Willie Barry levelled in the ninth minute from a free. Golden/Kilfeacle started to come far more into the game and soon had a three-point advantage with Niall Heffernan, Andy Byrnes and Jack Leamy all on the scoreboard. Byrnes pointing after he just missed a free but immediately won the puckout to split the posts. Daithi Bargary was coming far more into the game and having a big influence on proceedings at the back and would move out to wing back as the half progressed. Tom Treacy got a great chance for goal in the fourteenth minute after being set up by Willie Barry but his spot just spun the wrong side of Jack Currivan’s post. Heffernan and Treacy swapped points just before the water break with Golden/Kilfeacle hosting a three-point advantage, 0-6 to 0-3.



Golden/Kilfeacle continued to extend their advantage as the second quarter commenced with Andy Byrnes from place balls and Shane Stapleton on target. Tom Treacy the scorer for Cappawhite in this period up to the twenty first minute as Golden/Kilfeacle led by five. Seanie O’Halloran picking up a lot of ball around midfield as was Aidan O’Connell with Stapleton roaming around the half forward line while Cappawhite introduced Colm O’Dwyer in a bid get things moving. Golden/Kilfeacle were then dealt a blow when Andy Byrnes went down injured. He stayed on the field and moved to full forward with Niall Heffernan coming out the field eventually rotating with Jack Leamy.

Cappawhite cut the deficit from two Willie Barry frees but Golden/Kilfeacle finished the half stronger. Jack Leamy came far more into the game as he roamed out the field and also took over the free taking duties from Byrnes, adding two points. Indeed, they could have been further ahead at the break when Niall Heffernan cut in along the end line only for his effort to be flick away by Philip Gantley and cleared by Ross Dunne. Golden/Kilfeacle ahead at the break 0-12 to 0-7 with both sides hitting four points from placed balls.

Cappawhite needed something quick at the start of the second half to get back into the game and they certainly got it. Substitute Colm O’Dwyer finding space before striking low past Jack Currivan’s right hand side. Willie Barry had the gap at the minimum when he pointed, all this inside the opening minute. Ryan Renehan as he did early in the first half was moving well at midfield for Cappawhite. Jack Leamy was now deployed further out the field and he responded with a badly needed Golden/Kilfeacle point. Cappawhite hit a few wides before Willie Barry and Rian Doody pointed to draw the game level in the tenth minute of the half.

Cappawhite were now more in the game with Ross Dune, Philip Gantley and Ciaran Ryan P getting on a lot of possession. Injury eventually caught up with Andy Byrnes who was replaced by John Colohan. Both free takers added to the scoreboard with Jack Leamy and Willie Barry pointing as both sides missed chances. The injuries mounted for Golden/Kilfeacle as they also lost Sean Hayes. The sides level at the water break 1-11 to 0-14.

The final quarter of normal time saw both teams having chances before Mikey Carmody pointed Cappawhite ahead. It was shot lived as Jack Leamy levelled the game again. Rian Doody was finishing the half strong with a lot of running and pointed again for Cappawhite before David Buckley doubled their advantage. The latter now moving out from full forward and finding a bit more space. It was the first time the Cappawhite men had held a two-point advantage in the game. Leamy again cut the deficit when his goal bound effort went over the bar.

Shane Stapleton then found the leveller after Golden/Kilfeacle worked the ball well after Seanie O’Halloran had been blocked down. The free takers swapped points with the game deep in injury time with both sets of supporters now biting their nails. Extra-time loomed but there would be more drama. Seanie O’Halloran cutting after some tenacious Cappawhite defending to send the sliotar over the bar. It looked as if Golden/Kilfeacle had done it but Willie Barry had one last chance and he split the posts to send the game to extra-time, 1-16 to 0-19.

Willie Barry and Rian Doody had the Cappawhite men two the good almost on the resumption with the latter causing problems. Golden/Kilfeacle settled with John Colohan and Jack Leamy tie up proceedings. David Buckley added two further points as Cappawhite found the space that bit easier. Cappawhite held a two-point advantage at the water break, 1-21 to 0-22.

Chris Ryan and Niall Heffernan kept Golden/Kilfeacle in touch but Cappawhite found their scores that bit easier with Colm O’Dwyer and Rian Doody stretching that lead out to four points with three to play. Golden/Kilfeacle just like in their semi-final refused to wilt with points from Jack Leamy to cut the gap to two. Deep in injury time Seanie O’Halloran cut inside his man to leave the bare minimum between the sides but with that went the final whistle as Cappawhite claimed a first ever Tipperary Credit Union West Intermediate Hurling Championship title.