23/08/2021

Check out all your GAA results for Tipperary right here

Reporter:

Noel Dundon

Email:

nd@tipperarystar.ie

See how your club fared over the last seven days

Joe O'Sullivan Bus & Cab Hire MID U19A HURLING KNOCKOUT, Venue: Holycross, (Semi-Final), Boherlahan Dualla 3-17 Drom-Inch 0-17
Joe O'Sullivan Bus & Cab Hire MID U19A HURLING KNOCKOUT, Venue: Toor Killinan, (Semi-Final), Thurles Sarsfields 1-20 JK Brackens 1-18
Joe O'Sullivan Cab & Bus Hire Mid U19B HURLING KNOCKUT, Venue: Boherlahan GAA Club, (Semi-Final), Holycross/Ballycahill 1-30 Gortnahoe-Glengoole 2-10
Joe O'Sullivan Cab & Bus Hire Mid U19B HURLING KNOCKUT, Venue: Drombane, (Semi-Final), Upperchurch-Drombane 0-23 Loughmore-Castleiney 1-15
Under-19 A Hurling, Venue: Leahy Park Cashel, (Round 2), Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams 0-28 Cashel King Cormacs 2-15
Under-19 A Hurling, Venue: Cappawhite, (Round 2), Cappawhite 9-16 Arravale Rovers 1-15
Under-19 B Hurl - div A, Venue: Golden, (Round 2), Golden-Kilfeacle 1-21 Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun 2-12
Under-19 B Hurling - div b, Venue: Annacarty, (Round 2), Eire Og/SeanTreacys 0-21 Clonoulty/Rossmore 1-14

Fri, 20 Aug,
Thurles Credit Union Junior B Hurling Championship Div2, Venue: Clonakenny, (Round 3), Clonakenny 2-24 Moycarkey-Borris 6-7
Thurles Credit Union Junior B Hurling Championship Div2, Venue: Holycross, (Round 3), Holycross/Ballycahill 2-13 Thurles Sarsfields 1-16
North Junior B Hurling League Group 3, Venue: Ballingarry (North), (Round 2), Knockshegowna 0-14 Moneygall 1-8
Tipperary Co-Op Junior B - Gr 1, Venue: Emly, (rd 3), Emly 4-16 Sean Treacys 0-10
Tipperary Co-Op Junior B - Gr 2, Venue: Solohead, (rd 3), Cappawhite 2-19 Solohead 0-22
Tipperary Co-Op Junior B - Gr 2, Venue: Rosegreen Community Field, (rd 3), Clonoulty/Rossmore 1-16 Rosegreen 1-15
Shane Hennessy Agri West Senior football, Venue: New Inn, (Final), Aherlow 0-11 Arravale Rovers 1-7

Sat, 21 Aug,
Roadstone Intermediate Mid Hurling Championship, Venue: Littleton, (Final), Moyne/Templetuohy 3-18 Boherlahan Dualla 1-8
Thurles Credit Union Mid Junior A Hurling Championship Div1, Venue: Castleiney, (Round 3), Holycross/Ballycahill 4-22 Loughmore-Castleiney 0-16
Tipperary Credit Union West Intermediate Hurling, Venue: Sean Treacy Park, (Final), Cappawhite 1-25 Golden-Kilfeacle 0-27
North Junior B Hurling League, Venue: Dolla, (Round 2), Silvermines 2-19 Lorrha-Dorrha 0-11
North Junior B Hurling League Group 2, Venue: MacDonagh Park , (Round 2), Nenagh ire g 1-18 Templederry Kenyons 1-15
North Junior B Hurling League Group 2, Venue: Ballina, (Round 2), Ballina 0-22 Kildangan 1-15
Tipperary Co-Op West Senior Hurling, Venue: Golden, (Final), Clonoulty/Rossmore 1-21 Cashel King Cormacs 2-13

Sun, 22 Aug,
Thurles Credit Union Mid Junior A Hurling Championship Div1, Venue: Templemore, (Round 3), JK Brackens W/O Moycarkey-Borris -
Thurles Credit Union Junior B Hurling Championship Div1, Venue: Gortnahoe, (Round 3), Gortnahoe-Glengoole 2-17 JK Brackens 0-8
Thurles Credit Union Junior B Hurling Championship Div1, Venue: Templetuohy, Tipperary, (Round 3), Moyne/Templetuohy 6-18 Knock 2-10
JBF Gp 2, Venue: TBC, (Round 1), Fethard W/O Kilsheelan-Kilcash -
JBF Gp 2, Venue: Mullinahone, (Round 1), St Patrick's W/O Moyle Rovers -
North Junior B Hurling League, Venue: Kilcolman, (Round 2), Newport 2-18 Burgess 0-17
North Tipp Senior Hurling Championship, Venue: MacDonagh Park , ( Final), Kildangan 2-18 Kilruane MacDonaghs 1-16
Tipperary Co-Op Junior B - Gr 3, Venue: Sean Treacy Park, (rd 3), Cashel King Cormacs 4-17 Arravale Rovers 2-13

