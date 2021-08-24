Tipperary GAA to stream five championship games this weekend

There are four Dan Breen and one Seamus O'Riain Cup games to be streamed

The Tipperary Co Championships commence this weekend and once again government Covid restrictions must be observed as follows.



Semple Stadium confined to 500 spectators....240 tickets have been allocated to each participating club.



All other venues are confined to 200 spectators -90 tickets will be allocated to each participating club.



County Board will be complying with the Croke Park guidelines which means they will have gate checkers operating on all Championship gates assisted by appointed Co Board Official Observers.



Streaming Games

This weekend Co Board will stream five games. They are:

Toomevara vs Loughmore; Toomevara vs Holycross; Sarsfields vs Drom Inch;Nenagh Eire Og vs Kilruane MacDonagh and Portroe vs Cashel King Cormac. (See fixtures list for times and dates)



Prices for streaming are as follows. Single Game €10

Weekend Pass €25 (5 games this weekend)

Season Streaming Pass €120 (possible 40 games)



To access streaming log on to tipperary.gaa.ie and follow the guidelines.

Clubs must seek permission from Co CCC to stream their own games and are not allowed to stream games already being streamed by Co Board



For those attending games the Board will follow similar guidelines to what we operated for last year championships as follows

Club secretaries or a designated person must present a list of 40 names covering their panel of players plus backroom and count them in with our gate checkers on arrival at the venue.



Juveniles will be admitted free of charge once they are accompanied by an adult.



All 2020 Passes are no longer acceptable at our gates and only 2021 concessionary passholders will be admitted. These are being circulated to clubs and match Officials etc this week.

Those clubs/referees who have yet to return their old passes with the applications for the 2021 passes, should do so immediately. The 2021 pass contains a barcode which must be presented to the gate checkers for scanning.



Everyone else must purchase a €10 ticket which is limited to the number sent out to clubs on their link. No cash will be accepted at the stiles/gates



Clubs have until Thurs night to sell their allocation. On Friday unsold tickets will be taken back and offered to the opposition club.