Greyhound Racing: Dara is back on the Rail at Thurles

On a ten-race programme at Thurles Greyhound Stadium on Saturday last, the best performance of the night was spared for the concluding A1 525 where Patrick Kelly & Michael Skehan’s Railteen Dara (Laughil Blake-Stuckeybawn) gained due reward for recent consistency, bouncing back to winning ways in emphatic style.



A true track favourite, the July 2018 whelp never dips too far from peak form and although without a win since her ninth career success back in June, darling Dara had filled a trio spot in each of her five outings since!



A strong runner at the standard trip, she found a swift break from trap 2 on Saturday and keeping close tabs on Triangle Ricardo throughout the early exchanges, crucially retained command of the rails approaching the first turn. Turning at pace while just repelling the advancing Pepe Le Pew for a narrow lead to the back-straight, Railteen Dara stretched to two lengths when impressive on the run to the closing turns.



Always likely to stay best thereafter, Railteen Dara duly extended further clear with a commanding four and a half lengths to spare over a rallying Triangle Ricardo in a fast 29.08 (-20).



Settling for runner-up position in that contest, Nicholas Nolan had already scored victory on the night through his Triangle Roscoe (Droopys Jet-Triangle Maui) who secured a ninth career win in the first of Saturday’s A4 525 events.

Successful under the same conditions just two runs back, the September 2018 whelp showed just the best early speed for a narrow lead over Abigails Mystery approaching the opening turn. Extending readily clear to a four-length advantage while negotiating the bends at pace, the Nolan charge still held a commanding advantage over that same rival to the closing bends and though Abilgails Mystery closed to just a length at the line, Triangle Roscoe was full value for victory in a swift 29.28 (-20).



No Confusion for Fitzy

Saturday featured just a sole sprint contest and although defeated at Galway last time out, a second win from his last three outings saw Gerry Manley’s Confused Fitzy (Confident Rankin-Confused Breda) set up a Thurles hattrick bid when landing the S1 330-yard event.



Scoring over the same trip and grade when last in the Premier at the beginning of August, the February 2019 whelp was back in his best breaking form and immediately showing his head in front, edged clear of Hi Dinny when forging a one-length lead to the opening turn. That same rival would give game pursuit thereafter but always in command, a straightforward victory for Confused Fitzy was completed with three lengths to spare in a career best time of 17.91 (-10).



Back over the standard 525-yard distance, Saturday’s A3 525 proved an even more straightforward assignment for Tony Bennett’s Chestnut Ghost (Head Bound-Playmistyforme) as he returned a facile winner for trainer Pairic Campion.

A strong runner with solid placed form since last successful in A6 grade back in July, the April 2019 whelp broke just the behind the pace from trap 2 but crucially commanding the rails approaching the first bend, held a narrow advantage over Johnnypateenmike at the top of the back-straight.



Thoroughly impressing on the long run to the closing bends, Chestnut Ghost drew readily clear of that rival and further confirming his strong running abilities, extended to a dominant ten length winning margin over Johnnypateenmike in his best time of 29.32 (-20).



Next best on the night, the A2 525 produced the most exciting finish of the meeting with Tommy Morrissey’s Errill Daithi (Toolatetosell-Security) securing his fifth career win in hugely game fashion.



Breaking well from trap 5, the July 2019 whelp was bested for early dash as Knockalton Conor led Faithful Rory into the opening bend. That duo held the call to the back-straight as Errill Daithi gave pursuit at a five-length deficit while a clear third on the run to halfway.



With the early pacesetters locked in battle to the third turn, an improving Errill Daithi impressed beyond halfway and held a stalking position behind Knockalton Conor and Faithful Rory while rounding the bends. Cannily challenging on the rails entering the home-straight, a sustained effort saw the Morrissey charge close further and staying strongly to the line, Errill Daithi gained a last gasp verdict over Knockalton Conor with a shorthead to spare in 29.45 (-20), with only a head back to the strong staying Borna Barney in third.



The second of the night’s A4 525 contests was a less complicated assignment as Eamon Lloyd’s Knockroe River (Storm Control-Rosmult Racer) doubled his win tally in dominant fashion.



Ideally housed on the fence, the May 2019 whelp broke on level terms before crucially defending his rails pitch on the run to the opening bend. Reaching the back-straight with a length in hand over Aghadown Aliysa, the Lloyd charge defended that same margin to the closing turns before easing clear on the run to the home-straight. Always in command, Knockroe River registered a cosy four length victory over a gallant Aghadown Aliysa in 29.50 (-20).



A reserve runner for the A7 525, Paddy Scally’s Cabra Puma (Confident Rankin-Cabra Twister) was next best on the clock when staying strongly for a most game first career win, posting 29.71 (-20) in a three quarter length verdict over Theresmybook which followed the debut victory of the P & A Syndicate’s Carrigmore Fred (Droopys Cain-Star Princess) as the January 2020 pup also finished strongly when posting 30.05 (-20) for a one and a half length verdict over Bogger Hulk in the ON2 525.



A nine-race maiden entering the night’s A5 525, Eamon & Dominic O’Brien’s Billys Sahara (Belles Direction-Jaytee Sahara) had repeatedly caught the eye with smart placed form and the September 2019 youngster deservedly shed her maiden tag in thrilling fashion on Saturday. Battling her to second at the top of the back-straight, the John Byrne bitch overturned a four-length deficit to Flashy Duke when getting up in the final stride for a head verdict in 29.77 (-20).



The remaining A6 525 was similarly competitive and having scored a first career win in the same grade last time, Tommy Spillane’s Monroe Drahmer (Laughil Blake-Monroe Beag) will seek a hattrick next time following a smart early paced victory. Moderately to stride, superior dash saw him readily take command when four lengths clear on the run to halfway. Fending off the late attentions of Code Rubble, the August 2019 youngster posted 29.92 (-20) in a one and a half-length verdict.



Top Dog

Returning to Open class for the sprint trips while setting up a Thurles hattrick, Confused Fitzy (Confident Rankin-Confused Breda) was hugely impressive in his S1 330-yard victory, posting a career best of 17.91 (-10).



Best Bitch

A factor in any company while maintaining a wonderful level of consistency, Railteen Dara (Laughil Blake-Stuckeybawn) was imperious in her A1 victory despite contesting above her grading in a slick 29.08 (-20) over 525 yards.



One To Watch

At least seven lengths adrift at the top of the back-straight in his A2 525, Ruairi Dwan’s Borna Barney (Cloran Paddy-Borna Gem) was beaten less than a neck when third to Errill Daithi in 29.45 (20) and eligible to race in A4 next time, his turn is surely close.