Eire Og Anacarty through to west Tipperary Junior B hurling semi-final

31/08/2021

Anacarty through to west Tipperary Junior B hurling semi-final

They defeated Golden Kilfeacle by eight points at Golden this week

Tipperary Co-Op West Junior B Hurling Championship Group 1


Eire Og Annacarty Donohill 0.19 (
Golden/Kilfeacle 1.8 

John O’Shea at Golden

Eire Og Annacarty Donohill advanced to the semi final of the Tipperary Co Op West Junior B Hurling Championship as a result of their eight point victory over Golden, in a hugely entertaining game at Golden on Tuesday evening. In a closely contested game opening half, where the sides were level on six occasions, the visitors led by two points at the break, Eire Og 0.8, Golden 0.6.

For the second half Eire Og, with Ronan O’Brien, Michael Buckley and Richard O’Doherty in fine form, upped the tempo and ran out easy winners at the finish. Daithi Ivers kept Golden in touch with some fine saves throughout, but were over dependent on Kevin Hally and John Corry to keep the scoreboard ticking over.

Scores:

Eire Og;

Ronan O’Brien (0.9,3f), Michael Buckley (0.3), Richard O’Doherty (0.3),Pat Ahern (0.1), Jack Kingston (0.1), Jordan Hayes (0.1), Willie O’Neill (0.1).

Golden:

Kevin Hally (0.5,3f), John Corry (1.1), Charles Walsh (0.1), Luke Bennett (0.1),

Eire Og Annacarty Donohill: Jamie O’Dwyer, Darragh O’Brien, Cathal Coughlan, Dan Hogan, Peter O’Dwyer, Pat Ahern, Conor Devlin, Willie O’Neill, Stephen McDonald, Jack Kingston, Richard O’Doherty, Michael Buckley, Cathal Ryan, Ronan O’Brien, Jordan Hayes; Subs used; David Breen, Liam Og O’Dwyer, Brian Ryan, Evan Heffernan.

Golden Kilfeakle: Daithi Ivers, Sean O’Connell, Thomas Fogarty, Derry Ormond, David Sinclaire, Ger Fogarty, Kevin Hally, Brian Fogarty, John Corry, Dan Currivan, Luke Bennett, Aidan Fogarty, Charles Walsh, Luke Keane. Subs used; Willie Boles, Sean Ryan, Florence O’Brien.

Referee: John O’Grady (Rosegreen)

