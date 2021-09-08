Find out who won Carrick-on-Suir's Tom Glascott Tennis Tournament

Carrick-on-Suir's Castleview Lawn Tennis Club, on behalf of The Glascott family, thanks everyone who supported the recent Tom Glascott Memorial Tournament.
The competition attracted a great turnout of 36 players on the day. Players were grouped into two sections.
Section A was closely contested with Sharon Murphy and Brian Phelan eventually claiming the honours over John Glascott and Denis Murphy.
Section B was also extremely competitive with Fintan and Issy O’Hora edging past Susan Collins and Michael Quirke Jnr in the final.
Castleview LTC committee thank the Glascott family for holding the memorial tournament at the club and providing the lovely prizes, plus the amazing food and refreshments for competitors.
