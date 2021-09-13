Greyoung Racing: Champ Boles them over at Thurles

Returning to a twelve-race schedule, Saturday’s fixture at Thurles Greyhound Stadium delivered a host of smart displays throughout an entertaining card but fastest over the standard 525-yard trip, Michael Lonergan & Sean Mulligan’s Boleys Champ (Scolari Me Daddy-Boleys Ace) advanced to a quality career best while claiming the featured A0 525.



Crowded out of the JAG Derby at Kilkenny last time, the September 2019 youngster ensured a clearer passage this time when back to his best breaking form on this return to the Premier venue. A blistering start from trap 4 saw the Pairic Campion charge immediately take command and turning with three lengths in hand, he readily extended further clear to the back-straight with Nowurmovin in pursuit.



The latter strong runner did make some minor late inroads in a gallant runner-up performance but dominant in a three-length verdict, Boleys Champ registered his fourth win from nine in a brilliant 28.87 (-20).



That victory was completing a very smart double on the night for trainer Pairic Campion following the gutsy A5 525 score of Marie Campion’s Live Jewel (Droopys Nidge-Minnies Lantern).



Returning from a layoff, the November 2017 whelp presented in fine form and breaking just off the pace from trap 6, she tracked pacesetter Deecee Farloe to the back-straight when just a length adrift. Making her telling challenge alongside a checked Cabra Beauty at the third bend, a powerful run on the outside saw Live Jewel advance past Deecee Farloe before extending to three lengths over that rival in 29.28 (-20).



Four in a Roe for Drhamer

The most in-form runner at Thurles over past weeks, Tommy Spillane’s Monroe Drhamer (Laughil Blake-Monroe Beag) has been plundering A6 525 prizes with a hattrick at that level and a small rise to A5 on Saturday was not enough to contain the August 2019 whelp as he completed a wonderful four-timer.



Early pace has been a potent weapon for the Spillane youngster and following a level break from trap 4, Monroe Drhamer immediately advanced to a commanding first bend lead over Freedom Govenor before streaking well clear into the back-straight as Daithis Main Man advanced to second on the run to halfway.



Near ten lengths to the good before stamina came into question, Monroe Drhamer had the verdict settled around the closing bends despite a gallant late effort from Daithis Main Man in reducing the winning margin to two and a half lengths. Posting 29.66 (-20), the Spillane track favourite can have connections “dreaming” of five on the spin when upped to A4 next time!

Sprinter Sonic sparks Cabra brace



Paddy Scally’s Cabra Sonic (Kinloch Brae-Cabra Ebony) always looked an Open sprinter in the making despite commencing his career at four bends but having scored in a first venture over the 330-yard trip at Thurles last month, the September 2019 whelp advanced to the top level for sprint trips in a slick S3 win on Saturday.



Reduced to just a four-runner contest, all contenders had ample racing room following a level start but from trap 4, Cabra Sonic began to edge gradually clear on the long run to the bend. Turning with a length in hand of Code Jackal to his outside, that margin hardly wavered thereafter as the Scally winner repelled his persistent rival all the way to the line. Posting 17.83 (-10), Cabra Sonic goes two from two in sprints while registering a fifth win from eight starts and will be obliged to contest in SS0 for his next two-bend contest.



A double for Paddy Scally was completed in the later A3 525 when kennel stalwart Cabra Luna (Good News-Cabra Ebony) got the better of Courty Girl for an eighth career win following an entertaining buckle. Locked together to halfway, Cabra Luna edged to a tight lead at the third bend before seeing off a gallant runner-up with two lengths to spare in 29.40 (-20).

Best of the remainder over 525 yards on Saturday, the third career win of Ruairi Dwan’s Borna Barney (Cloran Paddy-Borna Gem) has been coming for quite a while and lurking in a highly plausible A4 grade, he got the job done in emphatic fashion this time.



Breaking in mid-division from trap 3, the January 2019 whelp tracked the early pace before reaching the back-straight in third place with three lengths to recover on leader Crock Of Gold. Much closer than he has been in most of his recent outings, the Dwan charge was always going to be a huge threat from that point and thoroughly impressing on the run to the closing bends, he readily advanced to the front before tackling the turns.



Bounding clear in dominant fashion thereafter, Borna Barney posted a smart 29.26 while extending to seven and a half lengths at the line in 29.25 (-20) as the strong running Bennys Diamond filled second.



With much promise shown in four career starts before Saturday, Patsy Richardson’s October 2019 pup Faithful Vinnie (Laughil Blake-Faithful Linda) was set a stiff task in A2 company over 525 but deservedly shed his maiden tag in a brave front running display.



From a very level start, his trap 1 berth proved ideal when defending the rails on the run to the corner and turning on the inside of Foxrock Genius, the Richardson early pacer skipped readily clear to a five-length lead beyond halfway. Threatened in the home-straight by the strong staying Kylenoe Steph, the stamina reserves of Faithful Vinnie just held up for a one length verdict while posting 29.32 (-20).



There was just a sole 570-yard race on Saturday but the A3 event proved a thrilling affair as Roger Brereton’s Aghadown Aliysa (Droopys Roddick-Ardrath Scarlett) secured her sixth career win in brave fashion.



Tracking the early pace from trap 3, the July 2018 whelp advanced to second at the top of the back-straight while in pursuit of pacesetter Cabra Hasty. Impressing while overhauling that leader to the closing bends, Aghadown Aliysa was made to pull out all the stops to repel a rallying Cabra Hasty in the home stretch before coming out best from a photo-finish with a shorthead to spare in 31.82 (-20).



A hugely consistent track regular, next best on Saturday was Stephanie Ryan’s Knockalton Conor (Silverhill Shay-Kitmins Denise) as the November 2018 whelp registered his eighth career win in his A3 525. Breaking well from trap 3, he just about led throughout a keenly contested heat with one length to spare over Diegos Maximus in 29.40 (-20).



Rounding out the action, the early A3 525 brought a first career win for Michael Healy & Pat Leahy’s Cocoon (Ballymac Vic-Tyrur Spruce) as the September 2019 youngster led from the second bend before fending off Cabra Cleo by a length in 29.52 (-20) before Suzanne O’Neill’s Cabra Misty (Good News-Heavens Lilly) claimed her fourth career win in the A5 525, getting up late to deny Hollyhill Jasmin by half a length in 29.72 (-20).



Commencing the meeting, Saturday’s opening A7 525 was another to return a maiden winner as Michelle & Billy Phelan’s Code Rubble (Ballymac Vic-Isle Of Capri) led from the second bend when holding three lengths over Bogger Hulk in 29.88 (-20).



Top Dog

Advancing to SS0 for sprint trips, Cabra Sonic (Kinloch Brae-Cabra Ebony) produced a career best in his impressive S3 330-yard victory and can make an impact in that top sphere following his 17.83 (-10).



Best Bitch

Back after a near three-month layoff, Live Jewel (Droopys Nidge-Minnies Lantern) could hardly have impressed more in her strong running A5 525 win which will see her rise to A2 having posted a smart 29.28 (-20).



One To Watch

Returning from an eight-month absence in an interrupted career with just two previous races, there was plenty to like about the Saturday performance of Paul Ryan’s Diegos Maximus (Good News-Diegos Ruby) when chasing home Knockalton Conor in their A3 525 clash. Likely to progress while thoroughly unexposed, he can shed his maiden tag in the very near future.