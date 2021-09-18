Holycross Ballycahill finish strong to reach u19 B hurling county final

Holycross Ballycahill 3-28

Ballinahinch Templederry 2-14

A strong last quarter which saw them bag 2-9 helped Holycross Ballycahill into the final of the FBD Insurance county u19 B hurling championship as they downed a game Ballinahinch Templederry combination at Borrisoleigh this afternoon.

An entertaining contest which was competitive all the way through, Holycross Ballycahill just had a greater ability to take scoring chances and when it came down to it, the exploits of star attackers Jimmy Lahart and David Fogarty edged them in front and helped to see them comfortably over the line.

A fine goal from Fogarty in the 5th minute after some lovely combination play was a real boost to Holycross Ballycahill, but they still trailed at the water break by 0-8 to 1-4 - Ben Hennessy (3) and Jimmy Lahart getting their scores.

However, Ballinahinch Templederry were to the fore in this segment of the game and Harry Stapleton, Karl Kelly, Evan Kearns, Adam Ryan(3), David Keady and Cathal O'Brien all pointed for them to give them the edge - eight scores to five a better indication of the run of play than the actual scoreline at this juncture.

However, by the half way mark, Holycross Ballycahill had taken the initiative with scores from David Fogarty, Jimmy Lahart (2), Tadgh Gould (2) and Ben Hennessy (2) helping them to a 1-11 to 0-12 interval advantage - Adam Ryan getting three of the Ballinahinch Templederry scores, while Evan Kearns managed the fourth.

It had been a fine first half and the game had flowed over and back with nothing between them. However, upon resumption, Holycross Ballycahill, with the breeze behind them, took over. Five points in quick succession from influential sub Stephen Maher, Ben Hennessy, David Fogarty (2) and Lahart again put seven between them. But, Ballinahinch Templederry hit back with an overhead flick and goal from Keady in the 9th minute cutting the deficit - an Adam Ryan point further reducing the lead the lead immediately.

However, by the time Ballinahinch Templederry scored again, Holycross Ballycahill had all but sealed the game. Two points from Hennessy before the water break left them in front by five points, and immediately after, they had a Jimmy Lahart goal followed by James Doyle and Joe Casear points , against a solitary Adam Ryan point for the men from the north.

A third Holycross Ballycahill goal from Jimmy Lahart in the 23rd minute ended the game as a contest and Holycross Ballycahill, despite conceeding another high ball and flicked goal to the net from Phelim O'Reilly in the 26th minute, ran out comfortable winners , bagging the last six scores of the game in succession - Fogarty getting four of those, with Doyle and Lahart adding the others.