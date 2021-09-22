Clonmel Town youths win penalty shootout in all-Tipperary soccer cup tie

Eyes on the ball for Cashel Town’s Alex O’Sullivan (left) and Clonmel Town’s Charlie Barlow in the FAI Youth Cup preliminary round game. Picture: Michael Boland
Clonmel Town 3 Cashel Town 3 (after extra-time, Clonmel Town win 4-3 on penalties)
These sides played out a very entertaining cup tie in the sunshine in the Dr Pat O’Callaghan Complex in the preliminary round of the FAI Youth Cup.
The visitors took the lead early on through a goal scored by Richard Delaney after a defensive mix-up.
But the home team quickly equalised with a well-taken goal by Charlie Barlow.
Cashel retook the lead when Corey Prendergast put them ahead for the second time early in the second half.
They defended stoutly afterwards and looked to have held on against a Clonmel Town side who never gave up pushing for a late equaliser.
They finally got it four minutes from the end when Darragh Cronin kept up his recent impressive goalscoring record to send the game to extra-time.
Yet again, Cashel were quicker to make their mark when Ronan Connolly scored a bullet header from a corner.
But for the third time the home side found a leveller with a very late goal from Keenan Kerton, which sent the game to the lottery of penalties.
The hero turned out to be Clonmel goalie Shane Hannigan O’Connor, who made the saves that gave his side the platform to win the game.
