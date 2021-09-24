Search

24/09/2021

Ballyporeen will represent Tipperary in ladies Gaelic football programme

New initiative aimed at strengthening club structures

The Ballyporeen club will participate in a new Ladies Gaelic Football Association programme

THE Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LGFA) has confirmed the list of 18 clubs chosen to participate in the 2021/2022 Club2Gether Programme. 

Club2Gether is an exciting LGFA club development initiative, aimed at strengthening club structures.

Tipperary will be represented in the programme by Ballyporeen. 

The initiative focuses on developing areas such as volunteer recruitment and retention, governance and officer training, games development and sponsorship and fundraising, while also planning for the future to ensure sustainable and long-term structures are in place. 

18 clubs have been selected from the four provinces and representing 15 counties, including seven from Ulster, six from Leinster, four from Munster and one from Connacht.  

Free training will now be provided to officers and coaches in the various clubs, who will also receive resources to assist with building sustainable structures. 

In addition, a basic two-year plan will be put in place for clubs wishing to avail of it, with the aim of increasing the retention rates of volunteers, to help ensure that clubs can become more vibrant and active in their local communities.  

The programme will get underway next month, and continue into the spring of 2022. 

