Search

25/09/2021

FBD Insurance Tipperary SHC: Clonoulty Rossmore finish strong to down neighbours Holycross Ballycahill

Battling Clonoulty Rossmore effort comes up just short against Nenagh in County SHC

Sean O'Connor (Clonoulty-Rossmore) was in action this afternoon in Boherlahan

Reporter:

Noel Dundon

Email:

nd@tipperarystar.ie

Sub Stephen Ferncombe bags 1-2 to sink his relations in the neighbouring parish

Clonoulty Rossmore 1-22

Holycross Ballycahill 3-14

A goal and seven points in the last quarter saw Clonoulty Rossmore rally to defeat neighbours Holycross Ballycahill in an absorbing FBD Insurance county senior hurling championship tie at Boherlahan this afternoon.

Clonoulty Rossmore sub Stephen Ferncombe flashed a brilliant ground strike past his uncle Dinny in the Holycross Ballycahill net and then found two points from play to see his side over the line  breaking the heart of his relations in the neighbouring camp -his uncle John is the Manager of the Holycross Ballycahill team.

This was a fine contest  and two first half goals for Holycross Ballycahill from Dara Woods after just four minutes and David Fogarty midway through the second quarter gave their side a 2-10 to 0-11 interval lead having played with the aid of the breeze - they had led by 1-6 to 0-7 at the first half water break but with the returned Bryan O'Mara driving them on from half back, they looked a far more formidable force than heretofore in the campaign.

The gap between them stood the same by the second half water break  with Dara Woods (3) and Cathal Barrett pointing for Holycross Ballycahill against  three from play from the excellent Michael Ryan and one from Sean O'Connor for Clonoulty Rossmore.

But, it was noticable that the west men had upped the ante and they were to hit a procession of points from John O'Keeffe, a Dillon Quirke sideline cut, two from Timmy Hammersley from placed balls, and a Thomas Butler score to tie up the game with two minutes of normal time remaining.

Stephen Ferncombe had been sent into the fray at this stage and in a frantic finale he struck a wonderful ground goal to the net in the 29th minute for Clonoulty Rossmore - a score which looked like the match winner. But, Holycross Ballycahill went down and goalled themselves through sub Luke O'Mara to tie the match again.

So, it was left to Ferncombe to win the game again with two fine points in injury time to snatch victory at the very death - a victory which didn't look likely at the three quarters mark and which sees them advance to the closing stages of the championship, while Holycross Ballycahill must now play out the relegation challenge.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media