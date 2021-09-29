Shannon Rovers Gaels win Tipperary county U15 C hurling final

Shannon Rovers Gaels 1-11 Skeheenarinky 1-6

Shannon Rovers Gaels made history last Sunday when they defeated Skeheenarinky in the first modern county Under 15 C hurling championship final at Dundrum last Sunday evening.

Even the damp weather conditions failed to spoil an entertaining game, which was in the balance until the final quarter when Aaron McGrath’s goal nine minutes from time put Rovers Gaels out of reach.

Liam O’Dwyer was the man of the match with a brilliant return of 0-10, including two points from play, and he had Rovers 0-4 to 0-1 in front at the water break after thirteen minutes.

Another O’Dwyer free (his fourth) increased Rovers' lead before the impressive Sam McGrath cut the deficit with two points, the second from a sixty five.

In the 23rd minute O’Dwyer added another free before Aaron McGrath scored a super point a minute later before Skeheenarinky cut the margin to three after Sam McGrath posted his third point just in time for the interval.

It was double scores again when Liam O’Dwyer increased his tally with a point from play after 23 seconds before Skeheenarinky came thundering into the game when Oisin Murphy scored two quick points.

Liam O’Dwyer made it 0-9 to 0-6 in the 36th minute but one minute later Skeheenarinky were level after Oisin Murphy’s effort from a free was deflected into the net by Jack McGrath, as he attempted to stop the ball going over the bar.

Rovers responded immediately, with O’Dwyer adding another free just in time for the final water break.

When play resumed Rovers Gaels received a boost when Aaron McGrath first timed the ball to the Skeheenarinky net.

After Liam O’Dwyer brought his total to ten, one felt they had enough in the tank to survive and they should have extended their lead had they taken their chances before referee Paddy Russell called full time.

David Hogan, Matthew Costello, Rory Fox, Paul Fogarty and Sean Haugh stood out in defence while Daire Moran and Fionn Higgins caught the eye, with John O’Dwyer dominant in the midfield area.

Skeheenarinky goalkeeper Eoghan Vaughan made a few very good saves while Sam McGrath and James Fitzgerald did well in defence. Oisin Power was best in attack.

Scorers for Rovers Gaels: L O’Dwyer 0-10 (0-8 frees); Aaron McGrath 1-1.

Scorers for Skeheenarinky: Oisin Power 1-3 (1-0); Sam McGrath 0-3.

Shannon Rovers Gaels: Jack McGrath; Matthew Costello, David Hogan; Paul Fogarty Rory Fox; John O’Dwyer, Sean Haugh; Daire Moran, Liam O’Dwyer; Aaron McGrath, Jamie Horan.

Sub: Fionn Higgins for Horan.

Skeheenarinky: Eoghan Vaughan; Josh Kearney, Joey Gubbins; James Fitzgerald, Sam McGrath; Gavin Canty, Jack Hanrahan; Colm O’Flynn, Corey O’Gorman; Cormac Vaughan, Oisin Power.

Sub: Thomas McLoughlin for Hanrahan.

Referee: Paddy Russell, Emly.