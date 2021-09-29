Search

29/09/2021

Tipperary Ladies football charity shop raises almost €6,000 in just eight weeks

South Tipperary Hospice benefits from Cahir shop

Tipperary Ladies football shop

The Tipperary Ladies football charity shop has been a great success since opening in Cahir

Reporter:

Sports Reporter

Email:

sport@nationalist.ie

Huge congratulations are extended to Biddy Ryan and her team at the Tipperary Ladies Football charity shop in Castle Street, Cahir, which this week announced that they have raised an amazing €5,719 in aid of South Tipperary Hospice.
The charity shop, the brainchild of Biddy Ryan (former chairperson of Tipperary LGFA) was established just eight weeks ago and has been a huge success.
A big thank you also to all who have supported the initiative and a very worthy cause.

