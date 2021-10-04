Places decided in knockout stages of Tipperary football championships

Moyne Templetuohy's Ciaran Lloyd attempts to block a shot by Ballyporeen's Tommy Sweeney during Sunday's county senior game in Cashel, which Ballyporeen won by five points. Picture: Michael Boland
Following the weekend's round of final group games, the placings have been decided for the knockout phase of the FBD Insurance Tipperary county senior and intermediate football championships.
Senior football group winners - Moyle Rovers, Kilsheelan Kilcash, Clonmel Commercials, JK Brackens.
Senior football group runners-up - Upperchurch Drombane, Ballyporeen, Ardfinnan, Loughmore Castleiney.
Senior football third place teams, Tom Cusack Cup first place teams - Aherlow, Eire Og Annacarty Donohill, Arravale Rovers, Killenaule.
Senior football fourth place teams, Tom Cusack Cup second place teams - Cahir, Moyne Templetuohy, Moycarkey Borris, Rockwell Rovers.
Intermediate football group winners - Grangemockler Ballyneale, Golden Kilfeacle, Galtee Rovers, JK Brackens.
Intermediate football group runners-up - Mullinahone, Fethard, Drom and Inch, Clonoulty Rossmore.
