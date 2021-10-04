Peter Creedon has been unveiled as the Tipperary senior ladies football Manager

New Tipperary ladies football Manager Peter Creedon
The announcement was made this evening
Tipperary Ladies football have announced the appointment of Peter Creedon, as their new senior football Manager following his ratification at the October County Board meeting this evening.
The Roscraberry native has significant management experience managing both Tipperary & Laois senior mens teams and he has previously had charge of the Tipperary minor and U21 football teams. Creedon has also over the last number of years been involved in Tipperary Ladies Football County Underage teams.
Currently principal of Colaiste Dun Iascaigh in Cahir, Peter Creedon has also served as principal of St. Ailbe’s in Tipperary town.
Speaking after his ratification on Monday evening last, he said he felt it was an honour and privilege to manage the team and he is looking forward to the challenge ahead.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.