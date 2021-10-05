Sharon Cantwell tops in Tipperary Cross Country Championships

Newport was the venue for the start of the Cross-Country season with the County Novice titles down for decision. Great credit to the Newport Club for having everything in place for what was a great day’s competition starting with the juveniles at 11am.

The Novice races attracted two very good list of entries and the clubs are to be congratulated in getting their members out competing.

In the women’s race we had Lisa Quinlan of Moyne making a very welcome return to competition setting a strong pace that soon had the field well stretched after 1km. She was still setting the pace as they went out on the first of the three large laps. But was soon joined by Catherine Fogarty of Dundrum and the eventual winner, Sharon Cantwell of Moyne and these three athletes were clear of the chasing pack midway through the race.

At this stage Sharon came to the front with two laps to go and gradually increased her lead all the way to the finishing line to come home a very worthy and convincing champion.

Then we had a great tussle over the final km for the silver medal with Catherine Fogarty just holding off the determined effort of Lisa Quinlan to win the silver with the early leader, Lisa Quinlan winning the bronze medal, great performances all round on a demanding course.

For the record Sinead Tynan of Moyne was 4th with her clubmate Aisling Maher 5th and Eimear Loughman of Dundrum 5th.

With three athletes in the top four Moyne were very convincing winners of the Inter Club title and winning back this coveted title last won at the Turnpike in 2017. The silver medals were won by the Dundrum trio of Catherine Fogarty, Eimear Loughman and Mairead Julian who was 11th. The Clonmel trio of Anne Marie Halpin, 7th, Sareen Walsh 9th and Brid Hearne 10th won the bronze medals.