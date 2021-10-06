Search

Carrick Swan GAA Club's U17 team reaches county semi-final

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

Carrick Swan Club’s U17 team bounced back from their South final defeat to beat North Tipperary’s Nenagh Eire Óg by 5 points in the county quarter-final.
It was a great win and the team are now awaiting a venue, date and time for the semi-final.
The U13 D team were defeated by St Mary’s in the Shield semi-final last Wednesday.
The Junior B Camogie team play Moyle Rovers in the county championship third round next Sunday. That game takes place in Pairc na nEalaí at 11am and the winner will qualify for the county quarter-final. The club appeals to its supporters to attend the match.
 The Junior A footballers achieved a great win over Cahir in Marlfield on Sunday evening. Full time score: Swan 1-12, Cahir 0-05.
 The club congratulates Frankie Nolan and his new wife Marie, who were married at the weekend.
 The Swan Club wishes Ronan Connolly the best of luck for a speedy recovery. 
 The club asks the individuals who frequent the mart field to drink and think it is okay to throw glass onto the Swan Club’s training pitch to cop themselves on.
It is not okay to throw glass onto a grass pitch where children play regularly. The consequences of a child or adult falling onto broken glass does not bear thinking about.
Tickets for the 12 Days of Christmas Draw are on sale. The draw boasts €20,000 in prize money and tickets cost €50.
Last week’s Carrick Swan lotto numbers were: 01, 11, 17, 19. The €8,750 jackpot wasn’t won. Eight players matched three numbers and won €30 each. This week’s jackpot is €9,000.
The Swan Club extends condolences to the Keane family of Carrick-on-Suir and Piltown on their recent bereavement.

