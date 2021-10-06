Mid Tipperary GAA Diary

Thurles Sarsfields claimed the Jim & Anne Kennedy Junior ‘A’ Football title with a good win over Gortnahoe Glengoole in Holycross. Focus now moves to the hurling and two more clubs looking to add silverware and have a run at the county stages.

Jim & Anne Kennedy Junior A Football

Thurles Sarsfields 3.15

Gortnahoe Glengoole 2.11

Thurles Sarsfields will represent Mid-Tipp in the county semi-final after defeating Gortnahoe Glengoole. Sarsfields have a young team that are no strangers to winning finals. They will hope to replicate Loughmore Casteliney & Jk Brackens recent junior ‘A’ title winning seasons. Promotion to the Intermediate championship certainly is an acheviable goal. Best wishes to all involved.

Credit Union Junior Hurling

We have the ‘A’ final this Sunday in the Ragg as Upperchurch Drombane will hope to topple last year's champions. They will have their work cut out for them as Holycross Ballycahill have had tougher tests on their path to the final. Upperchurch have faced weakened teams but will be moe than willing to round off what has been a historic few weeks for the club reaching both football & hurling county quarter finals. It sets up a very interesting final.

The ‘B’ is down to semi-final stages after some close quarter finals all four remaining teams will feel they can go all the way. Thurles Sarsfields took their chances to overcome the Gaels challenge. Elsewhere JK Brackens came through a back-and-forth match with Moycarkey Borris giving up a lead in the dying minutes. Last years champions are on course for back-to-back titles Holycross Ballycaihll pushed Gortnahoe Glengoole all the way with just a point between them at the final whistle. The draw has since been made and again two town teams meet as JK Brackens face Thurles Sarsfields. Leaving Killea to take on Gortnahoe Glengoole. That match goes ahead this Saturday under lights in Templetuohy at 8pm.

Joe O’Sullivan Car & Bus Hire Football

Upperchurch Drombane defeated Moycarkey Borris to book their place in the ‘B’ final Tuesday coming. Therethey face Boherlahan Dualla in Dr. Morris Park with throw in 7.30pm.

Results:

Credit Union Junior ‘B’ Hurling

Thurles Sarsfields 3.15 – 2.13 Thurles Gaels

JK Brackens 2.16 – 3.08 Moycarkey Borris

Gortnahoe Glengoole 0.18 – 1.14 Holycross Ballycahill

Jim & Anne Kennedy Junior Football

‘A’ FinalThurles Sarsfields 3.15 – 2.11 Gortnahoe Glengoole

Joe O’Sullivan Bus & Car Hire U19 Football

Upperchhurch Drombane 0.18 – 1.07 Moycarkey Borris