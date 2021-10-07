Search

07/10/2021

Three All-Star nominations for Tipperary hurlers

Cathal Barrett, Ronan Maher and Jason Forde included in the list

Ronan Maher

Ronan Maher is one of three Tipperary players nominated for hurling All-Star awards

Reporter:

Eamonn Wynne

Email:

ewynne@nationalist.ie

Three Tipperary players have been nominated for the 2021 hurling PwC All-Stars - Cathal Barrett, Ronan Maher and Jason Forde.

All-Ireland champions Limerick have a full set of 15 players included, as nine different counties are represented in the  nominations.

The PwC All-Star nominations in football will be announced tomorrow. 

The presentation of the PwC All-Star awards will take place on Friday December 10 in a televised ceremony that will be in line with Covid-19 restrictions and will be confirmed in due course.

The full list of hurling nominees is 

Goalkeepers

Patrick Collins (Cork)

Eoin Murphy (Kilkenny)

Nickie Quaid (Limerick)

Defenders

Seán Finn, Dan Morrissey, Barry Nash, Diarmaid Byrnes, Kyle Hayes, Declan Hannon (all Limerick)

Tim O’Mahony, Seán O’Donoghue, Mark Coleman, Robert Downey (all Cork)

Calum Lyons, Kieran Bennett, Conor Prunty (all Waterford)

Huw Lalor, Paddy Deegan (both Kilkenny)

Cathal Barrett, Ronan Maher (both Tipperary)

Rory Hayes (Clare)


Midfielders

Will O’Donoghue, Darragh O’Donovan (both Limerick)

Cathal Malone, Tony Kelly (both Clare)

Jamie Barron (Waterford)

Paddy Purcell (Laois)


Forwards

Gearóid Hegarty, Cian Lynch, Tom Morrissey, Peter Casey, Seamus Flanagan, Aaron Gillane (all Limerick)

Seamus Harnedy, Patrick Horgan, Shane Kingston, Jack O’Connor (all Cork)

Stephen Bennett, Austin Gleeson, Dessie Hutchinson (all Waterford)

Eoin Cody, TJ Reid (Kilkenny) 

Danny Sutcliffe (Dublin)

Jason Forde (Tipperary)

Lee Chin (Wexford)


PwC GAA/GPA Hurler of the Year nominees

Seán Finn, Kyle Hayes, Cian Lynch (all Limerick)

PwC GAA/GPA Young Hurler of the Year nominees

Eoin Cody (Kilkenny), Shane Barrett (Cork), Aidan McCarthy (Clare).

