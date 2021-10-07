Three All-Star nominations for Tipperary hurlers

Ronan Maher is one of three Tipperary players nominated for hurling All-Star awards
Three Tipperary players have been nominated for the 2021 hurling PwC All-Stars - Cathal Barrett, Ronan Maher and Jason Forde.
All-Ireland champions Limerick have a full set of 15 players included, as nine different counties are represented in the nominations.
The PwC All-Star nominations in football will be announced tomorrow.
The presentation of the PwC All-Star awards will take place on Friday December 10 in a televised ceremony that will be in line with Covid-19 restrictions and will be confirmed in due course.
The full list of hurling nominees is
Goalkeepers
Patrick Collins (Cork)
Eoin Murphy (Kilkenny)
Nickie Quaid (Limerick)
Defenders
Seán Finn, Dan Morrissey, Barry Nash, Diarmaid Byrnes, Kyle Hayes, Declan Hannon (all Limerick)
Tim O’Mahony, Seán O’Donoghue, Mark Coleman, Robert Downey (all Cork)
Calum Lyons, Kieran Bennett, Conor Prunty (all Waterford)
Huw Lalor, Paddy Deegan (both Kilkenny)
Cathal Barrett, Ronan Maher (both Tipperary)
Rory Hayes (Clare)
Midfielders
Will O’Donoghue, Darragh O’Donovan (both Limerick)
Cathal Malone, Tony Kelly (both Clare)
Jamie Barron (Waterford)
Paddy Purcell (Laois)
Forwards
Gearóid Hegarty, Cian Lynch, Tom Morrissey, Peter Casey, Seamus Flanagan, Aaron Gillane (all Limerick)
Seamus Harnedy, Patrick Horgan, Shane Kingston, Jack O’Connor (all Cork)
Stephen Bennett, Austin Gleeson, Dessie Hutchinson (all Waterford)
Eoin Cody, TJ Reid (Kilkenny)
Danny Sutcliffe (Dublin)
Jason Forde (Tipperary)
Lee Chin (Wexford)
PwC GAA/GPA Hurler of the Year nominees
Seán Finn, Kyle Hayes, Cian Lynch (all Limerick)
PwC GAA/GPA Young Hurler of the Year nominees
Eoin Cody (Kilkenny), Shane Barrett (Cork), Aidan McCarthy (Clare).
Tourism supported almost 5,100 livelihoods in Tipperary before the pandemic, according to the Irish Hotels Federation (IHF)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.