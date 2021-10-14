Almost 100 teams will take part in Michael Hogan Festival of Football in Tipperary

Above: At the launch of the Michael Hogan Festival of Football were back, from left, Tim Hanly, James Williams, Tom Gallahoe, Martin Dwyer, Tommie Campbell, Kevin Hanly, Michael Power, Brian Fox. Front, Conor O’Dwyer, Tommy Landers, Seamus McCarthy, Joe Kennedy, JJ Crowley, Anthony Shelley. Picture: Marty Ryan

The Michael Hogan Festival of Football for juvenile clubs in Tipperary begins this weekend.

The aim of the festival, which has been organised by the Tipperary Football Committee, is to raise the profile of Gaelic football within the county and to maximise the amount of opportunities for players of all ages to play the game.

Of particular importance to the committee is the need to continue to raise the standards across all parts of the county at juvenile level, and ensure that all children get the opportunity and encouragement to develop both their own skills and an interest in and love of the game.

In line with this objective the Football Committee, in conjunction with the Friends of Tipperary Football, the County Juvenile Committee and Tipperary Coaching and Games Development will hold the Michael Hogan Festival of Football over two separate weekends in October.

The festival will feature competitions at U11 and U13 level, with the format following similar lines to the Feile and Peil competitions held annually, with each location hosting their own independent competition.

There has been an excellent response, with 90% of clubs having entered teams in both the U11 and U13 tournaments, and with some clubs entering two and three teams, with close to 100 teams entered in both competitions.

Each venue will host eight clubs with two groups of four competing against one another and the teams will be graded, as per the Feile/Peil, on a countywide basis.

The competition will commence with the U11s on this Saturday October 16, with the U13 fare getting underway a fortnight later on Saturday October 30.

It is sure to be a great couple of weeks for football around the county, as several county football stars from past and present will be in attendance on both days.

With both the commemoration of the events of Bloody Sunday and the Munster senior football championship final success of last November, the last 12 months has been a memorable period for Tipperary football.

This football festival, in honour of one of the most significant figures in the history of the GAA, will be a fitting end to this period of commemoration and success.