Racecourse in Tipperary plays host to 333 cyclists from at home and abroad this weekend

Three hundred and thirty three Irish cyclists and 15 international riders are coming to Clonmel this weekend for the international cycling event Verge Cross at Powerstown Park racecourse.
Clonmel Cycling Club is hosting the event, which has attracted riders from the USA, Great Britain, Belgium, France and Italy.
Racing starts on Saturday at 11.50am and Sunday at 9am.
Verge Cross Clonmel is the only world-ranked cycling event to be held in Ireland this year.
