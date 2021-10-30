Billy McCarthy returns as Sarsfields dethrone champions Kiladangan

Sarsfields 1-19

Kiladangan 2-14

Thurles Sarsfields have dethroned defending Tipperary county champions Kiladangan after a pulsating FBD Insurance county senior hurling semi-final at Semple Stadium this afternoon.

A most magnificent contest culminated in a thrilling finale with Sarsfields bagging injury time points from Aidan McCormack and Paddy Creedon to clinch victory and claim a place in the Dan Breen Cup decider in two weeks time.

What a contest this was - it certainly lived up to the expected billing. And the north men played a huge part in the game, coming from behind on a number of occasions to tie up the match. including in the 30th minute of the second half, when extra time seemed a distinct possibility.

Indeed, Kiladangan started in a whirlwind and raced into a three point lead from the off. But, by the first half water break, Sarsfields were 0-7 to 0-3 in front and all of their attackers had registered on the scoreboard. Playing against the breeze, they were flying, but two sucker punch goals in the second quarter from Bryan McLoughney and Billy Seymour, rocked Sarsfields back on their heels and they trailed by 2-8 to 0-10 at the break, thereby giving Kiladanagan the initiative.

It took only two minutes of the second half though for the Blues to goal with Conor Stakelum reacting to flash a Ronan Maher free which spilled loose, into the net - a huge score in the game.

The sides were level at the second half water break 1-14 to 2-11 and the excitement was at fever pitch as the sides emerged for the final quarter. And, what a quarter of hurling it was. It had everything - scores, misses, drama, hard hitting, tension - you name it, it was there in abundance as a place in the county final came closer and closer for both sides.

Sarsfields edged in front with Ronan Maher, Aidan McCormack and Paddy Creedon points, against Joe Gallagher and Bryan McLoughney scores.

The Thurles men sent Tipp hurler Billy McCarthy into the fray for his first outing of the year since suffering yet another knee injury, but he could do nothing about Paul Flynn levelling the game in the last minute.

McCarthy though was in the attack which fashioned the game winning points from McCormack and Creedon - Sarsfields had manufactured a memorable victory in the tightest of circumstances.

The champions Kiladangan certainly went down fighting, but they encountered a Sarsfields side which simply refused to give in as well, despite a number of elements going against them. They conceded two questionable goals and missed a number of chances, but still found a way to win the game - a fact that will please their management team and supporters no end.

Their opponents in the final will be known tomorrow evening when Borris-Ileigh take on Loughmore Castleiney in Semple Stadium in the afternoon.