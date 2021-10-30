Search

30/10/2021

Billy McCarthy returns as Sarsfields dethrone champions Kiladangan

Thurles dethrone Kiladangan in a classic semi-final clash

Aidan McCormack in action for Sarsfields - he was instrumental in the Blues dethroning county champions Kiladangan this afternoon

Reporter:

Noel Dundon

Email:

nd@tipperarystar.ie

A pulsating game of hurling was played out at Semple Stadium this afternoon

Sarsfields 1-19

Kiladangan 2-14

Thurles Sarsfields have dethroned defending Tipperary county champions Kiladangan after a pulsating FBD Insurance county senior hurling semi-final at Semple Stadium this afternoon.

A most magnificent contest culminated in a thrilling finale with Sarsfields bagging injury time points from Aidan McCormack and Paddy Creedon to clinch victory and claim a place in the Dan Breen Cup decider in two weeks time.

What a contest this was - it certainly lived up to the expected billing. And the north men played a huge part in the game, coming from behind on a number of occasions to tie up the match. including in the 30th minute of the second half, when extra time seemed a distinct possibility.

Indeed, Kiladangan started in a whirlwind and raced into a three point lead from the off. But, by the first half water break, Sarsfields were 0-7 to 0-3 in front  and all of their attackers had registered on the scoreboard. Playing against the breeze, they were flying, but two sucker punch goals in the second quarter from Bryan McLoughney and Billy Seymour, rocked Sarsfields back on their heels and they trailed by 2-8 to 0-10 at the break, thereby giving Kiladanagan the initiative.

It took only two minutes of the second half though for the Blues to goal with Conor Stakelum reacting to flash a Ronan Maher free which spilled loose, into the net - a huge score in the game.

The sides were level at the second half water break 1-14 to 2-11 and the excitement was at fever pitch as the sides emerged for the final quarter. And, what a quarter of hurling it was. It had everything - scores, misses, drama, hard hitting, tension - you name it, it was there in abundance as a place in the county final came closer and closer for both sides.

Sarsfields edged in front with Ronan Maher, Aidan McCormack and Paddy Creedon points, against Joe Gallagher and Bryan McLoughney scores.

The Thurles men sent Tipp hurler Billy McCarthy into the fray for his first outing of the year since suffering yet another knee injury, but he could do nothing about Paul Flynn levelling the game in the last minute.

McCarthy though was in the attack which fashioned the game winning points from McCormack and Creedon - Sarsfields had manufactured a memorable victory in the tightest of circumstances.

The champions Kiladangan certainly went down fighting, but they encountered a Sarsfields side which simply refused to give in as well, despite a number of elements going against them. They conceded two questionable goals and missed a number of chances, but still found a way to win the game - a fact that will please their management team and supporters no end.

Their opponents in the final will be known tomorrow evening when Borris-Ileigh take on Loughmore Castleiney in Semple Stadium in the afternoon. 

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media