Thurles Sarsfields are odds-on favourites to win Tipperary county senior hurling championship

Conor Stakelum of Thurles Sarsfields in action against Kiladangan captain David Sweeney during Saturday's county senior hurling championship semi-final at Semple Stadium. Picture: Eamonn McGee
Thurles Sarsfields are odds-on favourites to be crowned Tipperary senior club hurling champions after they booked a date in the final with a narrow victory over reigning champions Kiladangan.
The 2017 winners faced a four-point half-time deficit at Semple Stadium on Saturday, but injury time points from Aidan McCormack and Paddy Creedon were enough to dethrone Kiladangan and secure Sarsfields a first final appearance in four years.
That has seen them gambled down to 4/7 from even money in the betting with BoyleSports to add to their record haul of 36 county titles, ahead of a final showdown with Loughmore Castleiney.
Last year’s beaten finalists Loughmore also went into the break behind on the scoreboard in their semi-final on Sunday, but overturned a five-point deficit to beat Borris-Ileigh by 1-18 to 1-15.
They will start the decider as underdogs, but have been cut into 5/4 from 9/2 to go one better than last year and bag a first county title since 2013.
Loughmore come from the dead to defeat Borris-Ileigh in FBD Insurance Tipperary SHC semi-final
The game was played at Semple Stadium this afternoon
