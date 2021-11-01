Search

Thurles Sarsfields are odds-on favourites to win Tipperary county senior hurling championship

Final will be played against Loughmore Castleiney

Conor Stakelum

Conor Stakelum of Thurles Sarsfields in action against Kiladangan captain David Sweeney during Saturday's county senior hurling championship semi-final at Semple Stadium. Picture: Eamonn McGee

Reporter:

Sports Reporter

Email:

sport@nationalist.ie

Thurles Sarsfields are odds-on favourites to be crowned Tipperary senior club hurling champions after they booked a date in the final with a narrow victory over reigning champions Kiladangan.

The 2017 winners faced a four-point half-time deficit at Semple Stadium on Saturday, but injury time points from Aidan McCormack and Paddy Creedon were enough to dethrone Kiladangan and secure Sarsfields a first final appearance in four years.

That has seen them gambled down to 4/7 from even money in the betting with BoyleSports to add to their record haul of 36 county titles, ahead of a final showdown with Loughmore Castleiney.

Last year’s beaten finalists Loughmore also went into the break behind on the scoreboard in their semi-final on Sunday, but overturned a five-point deficit to beat Borris-Ileigh by 1-18 to 1-15.

They will start the decider as underdogs, but have been cut into 5/4 from 9/2 to go one better than last year and bag a first county title since 2013.

Loughmore come from the dead to defeat Borris-Ileigh in FBD Insurance Tipperary SHC semi-final

The game was played at Semple Stadium this afternoon

