Staying senior in Tipperary: Crucial game for Cahir footballers on Sunday

Arravale Rovers and Cahir will meet in County Senior Football Relegation semi-final at Ardfinnan on Sunday next.
Senior Football Relegation Semi-Final
This Sunday is a very important day for the Cahir GAA Club when our senior footballers face a relegation battle with Arravale Rovers. We need a fully fit team as this is a must win game. It’s been a tough year for our senior footballers but the team has played very well at times and a bit of luck could have changed some results.
This game goes ahead on Sunday at 12 noon in Ardfinnan.
In the other relegation semi-final Moyne/Templetuohy will play Moycarkey Borris at Littleton on Friday night.
