Carrick-on-Suir's Swan GAA Club sets date for its AGM

Carrick Swan Junior A footballers achieved a superb win over St Patrick’s of Drangan last Saturday to bring home the South Junior A football championship title.

They play the winners of Sean Treacys versus Knockavilla Kickhams in the County semi-final with the date to be confirmed.

The Junior B hurlers lost to St Patrick’s of Drangan on Sunday in their South semi-final in Davin Park.

This defeat brings the Junior B season to an end. The club thanks the players and management team for their efforts this year.

The U17 footballers had a good 3-point win over Ballingarry last week.

They play Grangemockler/Davins on Saturday next in Grangemockler. Throw-in will be at 10am.

Michael Hogan Festival

The club congratulates the U13s who took part in the Michael Hogan Festival of football last weekend. They won 3 out of 4 games to qualify for the final, where they lost out to an excellent Clonmel Óg side.

Paddy Boland Tournament

The Paddy Boland Memorial Hurling Tournament takes place on Sunday, November 7.

Bingo

The Carrick Swan Club weekly bingo has recommenced. Club members and supporters are invited to come play the weekly bingo on Thursday at 8.30pm.

It was great to see some old friends there last week, and new players are also encouraged to come along.

AGM

The Annual General Meeting of Carrick Swan GAA Club takes place on Sunday, December 12 at 12 noon in the club hall.

If you wish to nominate a member for a position, please first seek the agreement of the member and return the name to the club secretary.

Also, if there is any motion you wish to put forward to the AGM please hand it to a committee member or email: secretary.carrickswans.

tipperary@gaa.ie.

The club encourages anyone who would like to get involved to contact any committee member please give it every consideration. The closing date for nominations or motions is Friday, November 19.

Lotto

Last week’s Carrick Swan lotto numbers were 04, 08, 24, 26. The jackpot was €9,750 and there was no winner. Six players matched three numbers and won €40 each. This week’s jackpot is €10,000.

Christmas Draw

Meanwhile, the 12 days of Christmas draw is just over 4 weeks away. Tickets are on sale now from all ticket sellers and online on the Swan website.

They cost just €50, which gives you the chance to win one of many cash prizes. They club is giving away €20,000 in prizes again this year. If you are not in, you can’t win.

Condolences

Carrick Swan Club extends condolences to the Nugent family, Kilsheelan, on their recent bereavement.