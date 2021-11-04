Search

04/11/2021

Carrick-on-Suir's Swan GAA Club sets date for its AGM

Carrick-on-Suir's Swan GAA Club sets date for its AGM

Swan GAA Club

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

Carrick Swan Junior A footballers achieved a superb win over St Patrick’s of Drangan last Saturday to bring home the South Junior A football championship title.
They play the winners of Sean Treacys versus Knockavilla Kickhams in the County semi-final with the date to be confirmed. 
The Junior B hurlers lost to St Patrick’s of Drangan on Sunday in their South semi-final in Davin Park.
This defeat brings the Junior B season to an end. The club thanks the players and management team for their efforts this year. 
 The U17 footballers had a good 3-point win over Ballingarry last week.
They play Grangemockler/Davins on Saturday next in Grangemockler. Throw-in will be at 10am. 
Michael Hogan Festival
The club congratulates the U13s who took part in the Michael Hogan Festival of football last weekend. They won 3 out of 4 games to qualify for the final, where they lost out to an excellent Clonmel Óg side.
Paddy Boland Tournament
The Paddy Boland Memorial Hurling Tournament takes place on Sunday, November 7.
Bingo
The Carrick Swan Club weekly bingo has recommenced. Club members and supporters are invited to come play the weekly bingo on Thursday at 8.30pm.
It was great to see some old friends there last week, and new players are also encouraged to come along.
AGM
The Annual General Meeting of Carrick Swan GAA Club takes place on Sunday, December 12 at 12 noon in the club hall.
If you wish to nominate a member for a position, please first seek the agreement of the member and return the name to the club secretary.
Also, if there is any motion you wish to put forward to the AGM please hand it to a committee member or email: secretary.carrickswans.
tipperary@gaa.ie. 
The club encourages anyone who would like to get involved to contact any committee member please give it every consideration. The closing date for nominations or motions is Friday, November 19.
Lotto
 Last week’s Carrick Swan lotto numbers were 04, 08, 24, 26. The jackpot was €9,750 and there was no winner. Six players matched three numbers and won €40 each. This week’s jackpot is €10,000.
Christmas Draw
Meanwhile, the 12 days of Christmas draw is just over 4 weeks away. Tickets are on sale now from all ticket sellers and online on the Swan website.
They cost just €50, which gives you the chance to win one of many cash prizes. They club is giving away €20,000 in prizes again this year. If you are not in, you can’t win.
Condolences
Carrick Swan Club extends condolences to the Nugent family, Kilsheelan, on their recent bereavement.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media