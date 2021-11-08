GAA star McKeown's brace swings battle of the two new teams in Tipperary soccer

Powerstown 5 Dualla 4

The two newest sides to the TSDL produced a nine goal thriller in this game last Sunday that ebbed and flowed throughout providing great entertainment to the watching spectators.

Dualla took an early lead when Adrian O’Dwyer pounced on a deflected shot and put it past the home keeper in the 10th minute. But within five minutes the hosts were level through Seamus O’Brien with a nice chip over the keeper. Shortly after, a Powerstown corner was headed in by a defender, to give the home side the lead, and they took that slender advantage to the break.

The visitors started the second period on the front foot again with two goals in quick succession, as Colm O’Dwyer and Tomas Ryan both found the net to restore Dualla’s lead. But again, the hosts came from behind, with Brian McKeown striking the ball sweetly on the edge of the box into the Dualla net to bring the sides level for the third time.

Colm O’Dwyer grabbed his second goal five minutes later to put Dualla back in front, before Brian McKeown grabbed his second to once again level the game at 4-4.

With just eight minutes left however the game was decided when the home team were awarded a penalty after Brian McKeown was taken down inside the box. Oisin Napier stood up to take the subsequent spot kick and he made no mistake to decide this wonderful game of football by a single goal margin in nine.