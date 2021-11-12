Killenaule have their sights set on Tipperary hurling double

Above: Looking forward to Sunday’s FBD Insurance Seamus O’Riain Cup senior hurling championship final are, from left, Cormac McGrath (Templederry manager), Gearóid Ryan (Templederry captain), Killian O’Dwyer (Killenaule captain) and Kenneth Browne (Killenaule manager). Picture: Bridget Delaney

Killenaule manager Kenneth Browne believes “there’s more left in us yet” ahead of Sunday’s FBD Insurance Seamus O’Riain Cup senior hurling championship final, when his team takes on Templederry Kenyons at Semple Stadium (1pm).

“We’re in good form, we’re hurling okay but we haven’t hit the heights that we reached against Mullinahone in the south final,” he stated.

Having already lifted the divisional title this year, he says it would be “lovely” to go on and complete the double.

“At the start of the year our number one aim was winning the south championship, and we said we would concentrate on the Seamus O’Riain Cup after that.

“The big goal is to get back to the Dan Breen Cup and that is where the club should be,” he added.

As a result of their divisional success, Killenaule, who are coached by former Tipperary player Raymie Ryan, qualified for the Dan Breen Cup preliminary quarter-final this year.

There they were well beaten on a scoreline of 2-21 to 0-12 by Loughmore Castleiney, who will face Thurles Sarsfields in Sunday’s final at 3.15.

“That game didn’t go according to plan,” says Kenneth Browne.

“The preparation wasn’t the best but I think we’re in a better place now.”

Killenaule won their 23rd south senior hurling championship, and their first since 2018, when they withstood Mullinahone’s late rally in the south final to win by 1-20 to 2-14.

They were unbeaten in the group stages of the Seamus O'Riain Cup and defeated Kiladangan and St Mary’s in the knockout stages en route to the decider.

But for all that they enter Sunday’s big game as the 5/4 outsiders against 4/7 favourites Templederry.

“We know we’re outsiders but to get to the final has been brilliant,” says the manager.

“The final is where it comes out how good or bad you are.

“Templederry are very formidable, they’re probably the top scorers in all competitions this year.

“It will be a very hard task for us to control them but I’ve every confidence in our lads that we can do that.”

He doesn’t expect long-term injury absentees Paudie Feehan or Eoin Barry to feature on Sunday. Otherwise the panel has “a few little niggles but nothing serious.

“Everybody is really looking forward to the weekend.

“All of Killenaule is behind us and we hope to bring a big crowd into Semple Stadium,” Kenneth added.



