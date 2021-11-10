Two Tipperary players included in Irish women's rugby squad

Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe is in the Irish squad for the forthcoming internationals
Two Tipperary players are included in the Irish women’s rugby squad for their two games in the next ten days.
Tipperary Town winger Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe and Ballina flanker Maeve Óg O’Leary are part of the 33-strong squad while another Tipperary player, Fethard’s Dorothy Wall, misses out through injury.
Ireland play the USA at 7.15 on this Friday, November 12 at the RDS (a match that’s live on the RTÉ Player) and Japan the following Saturday, November 20 (live on RTÉ 2) at 3pm at the same venue, where the side have never before played an international fixture.
Maeve Óg O’Leary (Blackrock College/Munster), who has also represented Ireland at softball and plays camogie with Ballina, is one of six uncapped players in the extended squad, while Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe (Railway Union/Munster) is now an established member of the set-up, having also made her mark with the Irish sevens team.
The upcoming games will mark the end of Adam Griggs’ tenure as Ireland women’s head coach. Having initially been appointed on an interim basis in the winter of 2017, the New Zealander subsequently assumed the role in a permanent capacity.
He will be replaced in the hot seat by Dubliner Greg McWilliams, who previously served as assistant coach to Philip Doyle during a very successful period for the women’s game in Ireland.
