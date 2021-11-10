Search

10/11/2021

Two Tipperary players included in Irish women's rugby squad

Ireland will play USA and Japan at the RDS

Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe

Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe is in the Irish squad for the forthcoming internationals

Reporter:

Eamonn Wynne

Email:

ewynne@nationalist.ie

Two Tipperary players are included in the Irish women’s rugby squad for their two games in the next ten days.
Tipperary Town winger Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe and Ballina flanker Maeve Óg O’Leary are part of the 33-strong squad while another Tipperary player, Fethard’s Dorothy Wall, misses out through injury.
Ireland play the USA at 7.15 on this Friday, November 12 at the RDS (a match that’s live on the RTÉ Player) and Japan the following Saturday, November 20 (live on RTÉ 2) at 3pm at the same venue, where the side have never before played an international fixture.
Maeve Óg O’Leary (Blackrock College/Munster), who has also represented Ireland at softball and plays camogie with Ballina, is one of six uncapped players in the extended squad, while Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe (Railway Union/Munster) is now an established member of the set-up, having also made her mark with the Irish sevens team.
The upcoming games will mark the end of Adam Griggs’ tenure as Ireland women’s head coach. Having initially been appointed on an interim basis in the winter of 2017, the New Zealander subsequently assumed the role in a permanent capacity.
He will be replaced in the hot seat by Dubliner Greg McWilliams, who previously served as assistant coach to Philip Doyle during a very successful period for the women’s game in Ireland.

Rachael Blackmore wins 2021 Irish Racing Hero Award

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media