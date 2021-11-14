Stalemate in Tipperary county senior hurling final as Loughmore and Sars' draw

Thurles Sarsfields 2-17

Loughmore Castleiney 0-23

Loughmore Castleiney and Thurles Sarsfields must do it all again in the FBD Insurance county senior hurling final after they played out a draw at Semple Stadium this afternoon.

A point from Liam McGrath tied up the game in the 32nd minute, but Loughmore Castleiney were left smarting after a sideline to them was dismissed as referee Conor Doyle sounded the final whistle with time up.

In fairness, a draw was the fair result in a game which didn't hit the expected heights. But, they'll go at it again, probably in two weeks time - Loughmore Castleiney have Clonmel Commercials to contend with in the meantime in the football final next Sunday.

It was a perfect day for hurling with the sun shining and the ball flying off the sod - a real pet day for the middle of November and the kind of setting to really bring the best out in both teams. The pitch was in tremendous condition and the scene was set for an eagerly anticipated classic encounter between two of the keenest rivals in the game. And, of course, neighbours.

Two goals in a minute gave Sarsfields a decided advantage and it was that man Denis Maher who bagged the two of them in the 10th minute - the first an overhead on a Stephen Cahill centre, and the second, a shot whch defeated Aidan McGrath who had saved the first effort.

Sarsfields led by 2-6 to 0-4 at the first half water break with Pa Burke (2), Denis Maher, Darragh Stakelum and Aidan McCormack (2) all on target, while for Loughmore Castleiney who needed to come to life fairly quickly, John McGrath (2), Aidan McGrath and Evan Sweeney had pointed.

But, as has been their wont this campaign, Loughmore Castleiney hung on in there and the scores began to roll for them, eventhough they also hit 8 wides in the first half. The started the second quarter in a strong fashion with three points from Liam McGrath, Noel McGrath and Ciaran Connolly. And, they finished the half in a similar fashion with John McGrath (2) and Ciaran Connolly helping them to outscores the leaders by seven points to three in that second quarter - Aidan McCormack (2) and Pa Burke getting the Sarsfields points. Ciaran Connolly had really come into the game for Loughmore Castleiney while Noel McGrath, now operating in the full forward line, with John outfield, was also beginning to find form.

By the half way mark the game still had not sparked, but there was evidence enough to suggest that this could still be a cracking clash.

Loughmore Castleiney also won the third quarter with John and Liam McGrath getting them rolling again before Sarsfields hit three in a row from Pa Burke, Paul Maher and Paddy Creedon. But, John, Noel and John McGrath again cancelled these scores and though Aidan McCormack pointed again for Sarsfields, John McGrath ensured that there would be just two in it going into the last segment of the game 2-13 to 0-17.

That segement would see Lougmore Castleiney take the leqad after the shot four points again in successions through John McGrath, Noel McGrath, sub Ciaran McGrath and John McGrath again. But, Sars hit back through Pa Burke and Aidan McCormack to tie up the match again only to see John McGrath regain the initiative for Loughmore Castleiney.

Then it was the turn of Conor Stakelum to level the game and he jumped for joy when a massive free from Ronan Maher gave Sars the lead once more in the 31st minute. However, Liam McGrath struck the equaliser and it was no more than Loughmore Castleiney deserved.

A great finish to the game - but a game which didn't live up to the expected billing.