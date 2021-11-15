Three-way thriller for feature final at Thurles Greyhound Stadium

Featuring as the highlight of a twelve-race programme at Thurles Greyhound Stadium last weekend, the Errill Schooling Track A3 525 Yard Stake had proven a warm event throughout and confirming the open complexion of Saturday’s final, a photo-finish failed to produce a clear winner in a thrilling three-way split for the prizemoney.



Following quite a level start, semi winners Abigails Power and Dysert Sonia battled well on the run to the opening bend when securing competitive pitches behind pacesetter Courty Girl (Laughil Blake-Killaheen Queen), as the latter John Byrne trained speedster cut a smart dash on the run to the backstraight.



The John Meelam owned leader reached that point with a strong two lengths in hand of Abigail Morrissey’s Abigails Power (Belles Direction-Geelo Lu Lu) who in turn was just a length in advance of fellow strong runner Dysert Sonia (Droopys Roddick-Dysert Noir) for Maria Byrne & T.J. Connolly. That order remained the same to the third bend, but the distances had tightened and producing her effort on the outside while turning, Dysert Sonia loomed large as a menacing threat.



Briefly relegated to third, a rallying Abigails Power responded on the fence and entering the home stretch, leader Courty Girl was flanked by a brace of certain strong finishers. The subsequent scramble for the line appeared to have Abigails Power striking the front in the shadow of the post but in a head-bobbing three-way go, Courty Girl clung to a share of the spoils while on the outer, Dysert Sonia also grabbed her share in a mesmerising dash for glory as all three registered a fastest of the night 29.22 (-20).



Susie enters New grade

Little separated many of the Saturday winners on the clock but just the next fastest on the night was Michael & Thomas Kelly’s Newhall Susie (Paradise Madison-Lillies Supreme) as the lightly raced August 2019 whelp doubled her win tally in her A5 525.



Finding her best break from trap 2, she earned a one length lead at the corner while turning in advance of Bogger Hulk and settled the contest with a powerful gallop while extending her advantage to the closing bends. The latter gave game pursuit while gradually reducing his arrears late on, but Newhall Susie was full value for a two-length verdict while ensuring a rise to A3 with a time of 29.47 (-20).



Next best on the night when claiming the first of two A4 525 contests, Michael Healy & Pat Leahy’s Johnnypateenmike (Laughil Blake-Clondoty Nancy) further enhanced his hugely consistent profile with a third win on his tenth career start.



Breaking just behind fellow early pacer Cabra Misty from trap 5, the winner tracked that rival around the opening bends and still had a length and a half to recover on the run to halfway. Stronger in the latter half of the race however, Johnnypateenmike drew level with the leader on the inside at the closing bends and despite swinging wide off the last, held Cabra Misty at bay for a half length verdict in 29.49 (-20).



The highest graded contest of the night came in A2 grade over 525 yards and appearing a warm affair, duly found a game winner as Ger Gubbins’s Hollyhill Sonny (Kinloch Brae-Boom Time) battled his way to a ninth career success.



Breaking well from trap 5, the Paraic Campion charge just repelled Heavens Dexter for tight lead at the opening bend before taking a bump when sweeping across Cabra Cleo while turning. Seizing his opportunity to strike the front entering the backstraight, Heavens Dexter led by a length on the run to halfway but proving much the stronger passing halfway, Hollyhill Sonny readily settled the race on the run to the closing bends. Seeing out the trip ably well, he held the strong finishing Firminos Ruby by two lengths in 29.51 (-20).



Improving for his hugely competitive debut second at Thurles last month, Saturday’s A7 525 brought a maiden success for the Dee Bee Fiver Syndicate’s Dee Bee Lord (Ballymac Vic-Dee Bee Dutchess) when displaying exceptional early pace to lead throughout. Seven lengths to the good on the run to halfway, the May 2020 pup tired late on as Cashel Clint stayed strongly but posting 29.53 (-20), the winner was full value a one length score.



The second of the night’s A4 525 events was another tight affair with the Trial And Error Syndicate’s Great Jet (Good News-Jaytee Osprey) securing her fourth race win in brave fashion. Breaking well from trap 2, the February 2018 whelp tracked the early paced Chestnut Clint and rallying having been checked at the third bend, ranged up on the inside of that rival to strike the front on the run to the line while repelling the late threat of the fast-finishing Bogger Biggav by a head in 29.55 (-20).



Benzema scores on debut

There was just a sole novice contest on Saturday but impressive while making a successful debut for Robert & Conor O’Flynn, Benzema (Droopys Sydney-Lemon Stacey) displayed an array of pleasing attributes in his first race experience.



Breaking on terms from trap 6, the June 2020 pup showed smart early dash to just show in front before a bump to his hind quarters while tackling the first bend. On the tail of Leader Ding Ding Dong to the top of the backstraight, Benzema readily reduced his one-length arrears and striking the front at halfway, extended to a three-length verdict over that same rival in a smart 29.61 (-20).



Opening the card, the A8 525 was another to return a maiden winner as Christy Fitzpatrick’s Apricot Moon (Superior Product-Laughil Lucy) progressed markedly from her two previous outings. Finding an improved break from trap 3, the February 2020 pup turned just in advance of Circus Vic before streaking clear to halfway and never seriously threatened thereafter, held five lengths over the staying-on Alias For Gold in 29.60 (-20).



The first of two A6 525’s brought a second win from three starts for Ruairi Dwan’s Borna Peppi (Dorotas Woo Hoo-Borna Heidi) as the June 2020 pup again powered from the second turn when reducing a six-length deficit from fifth place, striking the front entering the home stretch before repelling Cabra Puma by a head in 30.02 (-20).



The following A5 525 brought another strong staying winner as Gavin Byrne’s Bogger Maisey (Cloran Paddy-Bogger Ophelia) shed her maiden tag at the fifth attempt. Recovering a seven-length deficit off the second turn, the April 2020 pup impressively rounded rivals at the closing bends for a two-length verdict over Toolate Shannon in 29.74 (-20).



Threatening a return to her best form, Dan Clancy’s Four For Johnny (Droopys Jet-Killduff Kerry) scored in A5 last time and took her upgrade for Saturday’s A3 525 in stride when grabbing pacesetter Knockalton Conor on the line. That win set up a hattrick bid in 29.71 before Salvador Drohan’s Boherduff Biker (Droopys Biker-Boherduff Jill) shed his maiden tag in the concluding A6 525, posting 29.80 (-20) while striking the front off the second bend in his three and a half length defeat of Oakvale Liam.



Top Dog

Earning a share of first prize in his A3 525 final, Abigails Power (Belles Direction-Geelo Lu Lu) rounded out a very smart campaign with another gutsy performance in a fastest of the night 29.22 (-20).



Best Bitch

A five and a half length second to Dysert Sonia in their semi-final clash, Courty Girl (Laughil Blake-Killaheen Queen) produced a most game final performance once securing a first bend lead in the A3 525 decider and thoroughly deserved her share of the win money in 29.22 (-20).



Most Impressive Debut

There was much to like in the ON2 525 victory of Benzema (Droopys Sydney-Lemon Stacey) with pace all round and his bump affected 29.61 (-20) confirms the June 2020 pup as one to follow.



One To Watch

Bumped, and the best part of ten lengths adrift off the second bend in his A4 525 on Saturday, an eye-catching effort from Abigails Mystery (Belles Direction-Geelo Lu Lu) when beaten less than two lengths in 29.55 (-20), suggests that A4 may not contain the powerful galloper for very long.