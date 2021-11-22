Search

22/11/2021

Prancer and Dancer paid a visit to one Tipperary golf course last week

Prancer and Dancer paid a visit to one Tipperary golf course last week

On Wednesday Greenkeeper Paul Kenny was somewhat startled to discover some unusual visitors to Slievenamon Golf Club

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

Huge interest in Turkey and Hams
The Men's Turkey and Ham Series Competition is attracting huge interest and even bigger rivalry, with the leaderboard changing constantly and pressure mounting from partners already planning the Christmas Dinner. The current state of play has John O'Sullivan in overall first place on 35 points, with Mark Dowling in second on 35 points and John McCarthy on 34 points. However there is another week to play yet and all could still change!
Fine turnout of ladies
On the Ladies side, there was a fine turnout for the Sunday/Tuesday 12 Hole Stableford Competition, with Paula Spillane continuing her winning ways by coming first on 27 points, while incoming Lady Captain Mairead O'Donnell secured second spot on 25 points and Catherine Cooney took third place with 24 points.
In the Ladies Thursday 12 Hole Stableford Competition, Catherine Morrisey took 1st place with 23 points.
Prancer and Dancer drop by to say hello?
On Wednesday Greenkeeper Paul Kenny was somewhat startled to discover some unusual visitors to the course, He kept his composure, however, and we understand he got the lowdown on Santa's plans for Christmas Eve straight from the horses (well, reindeer's) mouth.
Fethard School pay a visit
Meanwhile on Friday last, we were delighted to host some golf enthusiasts from Patrician Presentation Secondary School in Fethard. As part of the TY experience, teacher Mr Ian O'Connor organised a tournament at Slievenamon and thankfully the weather was perfect and everyone enjoyed the experience. We don't want to give any spoilers as to who won but our own Junior Captain, Michael O'Meara, looked very comfortable out on the course.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media