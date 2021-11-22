Prancer and Dancer paid a visit to one Tipperary golf course last week

Huge interest in Turkey and Hams

The Men's Turkey and Ham Series Competition is attracting huge interest and even bigger rivalry, with the leaderboard changing constantly and pressure mounting from partners already planning the Christmas Dinner. The current state of play has John O'Sullivan in overall first place on 35 points, with Mark Dowling in second on 35 points and John McCarthy on 34 points. However there is another week to play yet and all could still change!

Fine turnout of ladies

On the Ladies side, there was a fine turnout for the Sunday/Tuesday 12 Hole Stableford Competition, with Paula Spillane continuing her winning ways by coming first on 27 points, while incoming Lady Captain Mairead O'Donnell secured second spot on 25 points and Catherine Cooney took third place with 24 points.

In the Ladies Thursday 12 Hole Stableford Competition, Catherine Morrisey took 1st place with 23 points.

Prancer and Dancer drop by to say hello?

On Wednesday Greenkeeper Paul Kenny was somewhat startled to discover some unusual visitors to the course, He kept his composure, however, and we understand he got the lowdown on Santa's plans for Christmas Eve straight from the horses (well, reindeer's) mouth.

Fethard School pay a visit

Meanwhile on Friday last, we were delighted to host some golf enthusiasts from Patrician Presentation Secondary School in Fethard. As part of the TY experience, teacher Mr Ian O'Connor organised a tournament at Slievenamon and thankfully the weather was perfect and everyone enjoyed the experience. We don't want to give any spoilers as to who won but our own Junior Captain, Michael O'Meara, looked very comfortable out on the course.