Clonmel Golf Club acknowledges Marian's outstanding contribution

CLONMEL GOLF CLUB

Men’s Golf

Christmas Hamper:

Our Clonmel Plumbing sponsored Christmas Hamper is in full swing and with good weather and the course in excellent condition entry has been excellent. The 15-hole competition is the highlight of winter golf and as usual it is keenly contested. The competition concludes on Friday and those in know tell me that the winning of this is still within the grasp of all.

Is there a last-minute winner waiting to deliver the winning blow in the last few days of the Christmas Hamper?

Fixtures

From Saturday next and right through to the end of December all our competitions will be open to members and visitors. For next weekend we have an open fourball v par which has proven a difficult but popular format in the past. Then from Monday to Friday each week from November 29 to December 10 there will be an ongoing 12-hole singles event.

Players are reminded that tee times must be pre booked on BRS. It is not permitted for players to just turn up and “squeeze in” on the first tee. This practice slows play for everyone and is not in keeping with either golf etiquette or COVID 19 restrictions. Players are also asked to maintain a reasonable pace of play while playing the course.

Seniors Golf

Senior’s golf went ahead on Thursday, November 18 with a 12-Hole Champagne Scramble:

1st – Jim Kennedy, Pat O’Connor, John Leahy 65pts

2nd – Liam Flynn, Liam Kennedy, Liam Maunsell 64pts

3rd – Tom Crotty, Noel Maher, Billy Bergin 63pts

The next outing is scheduled for this Thursday, November 25 with draws from 10 am to 12 noon. Hope to see you all again ... thanks for your support.

Condolences

Our condolences to John Lynch and his family on the recent passing of his father, William (Billy) Lynch of Oldcote, Irishtown, Clonmel. May he rest in peace.

Club Lotto

Clonmel Golf Club Lotto Results on November 20

Numbers Drawn: 6, 18, 26, 27

No Jackpot Winner. Three ‘Matched 3’ numbers

Jackpot €5,100 on November 27

Purchase a ticket for €2 or 3 for a €5 note

Club AGM

Our Club AGM will take place on Monday, December 6 at 8pm in the Clubhouse, Clonmel Golf Club.

Officers and Committee Nominations and Motions sheets are now up on the noticeboard in the main hall. Closing date for receipt of nominations and motions is Wednesday, December 1.

Christmas Gifts - Club Vouchers

With Christmas fast approaching our thoughts go to the task of selecting gifts for those near and dear to us. This Christmas why not purchase some Club Vouchers for the golfers in your family. These can be used as payment against the Annual Subscription and for green fees -along with Lotto Vouchers and competition top ups. A valuable gift for the golf enthusiast – available from the office. Vouchers also available from David Barry in the Pro Shop. Come visit and see what is on offer or you can email us to get an online voucher – info@clonmelgolfclub.com

New Members 2021/2022

Join Clonmel Golf Club now as a fully paid-up member up to March 31, 2022 – rates from €400 and we can review rates to cover period up to March 31, 2023. Free trial round available prior to joining, by prior arrangement. This offer is open to new members and past members who have not renewed their membership within the last 5 years. GUI & ILGU fees not included. Terms and conditions apply so for full details please contact Aine at the office on 052-6124050 or download an application form from our website www.clonmelgolfclub.com.

Club Website

Please visit: www.clonmelgolfclub.com to view our weekly notes online.

Ladies Golf

Results

12 Hole Turkey Competition

Saturday, November 13 & Wednesday, November 17.

WINNERS: Gwen Walshe (20) 25pts

Christine Hickey (27) 24pts c/b

Deirdre Hannigan (22) 24pts.

FIXTURES

Saturday, November 27 and Wednesday, December 1, 2021.

12 Hole Turkey Competition.

Draw times on Wednesday:

9.00-9.15, 9.45-10.15, 10.45-11.00.

12 Hole ongoing Christmas Hamper Competition kindly sponsored by Terence Kennedy Painting Contractor.

(Combined best 2 scores to count)