Clonmel Golf Club acknowledges Marian's outstanding contribution

In one of her last duties as Ladies Captain at Clonmel Golf Club, 2020 Lady Captain Christine Hickey made a Special Presentation to Marian Hanrahan for her outstanding services to Ladies Golf
CLONMEL GOLF CLUB
Men’s Golf
Christmas Hamper:
Our Clonmel Plumbing sponsored Christmas Hamper is in full swing and with good weather and the course in excellent condition entry has been excellent. The 15-hole competition is the highlight of winter golf and as usual it is keenly contested. The competition concludes on Friday and those in know tell me that the winning of this is still within the grasp of all.
Is there a last-minute winner waiting to deliver the winning blow in the last few days of the Christmas Hamper?
Fixtures
From Saturday next and right through to the end of December all our competitions will be open to members and visitors. For next weekend we have an open fourball v par which has proven a difficult but popular format in the past. Then from Monday to Friday each week from November 29 to December 10 there will be an ongoing 12-hole singles event.
Players are reminded that tee times must be pre booked on BRS. It is not permitted for players to just turn up and “squeeze in” on the first tee. This practice slows play for everyone and is not in keeping with either golf etiquette or COVID 19 restrictions. Players are also asked to maintain a reasonable pace of play while playing the course.
Seniors Golf
Senior’s golf went ahead on Thursday, November 18 with a 12-Hole Champagne Scramble:
1st – Jim Kennedy, Pat O’Connor, John Leahy 65pts
2nd – Liam Flynn, Liam Kennedy, Liam Maunsell 64pts
3rd – Tom Crotty, Noel Maher, Billy Bergin 63pts
The next outing is scheduled for this Thursday, November 25 with draws from 10 am to 12 noon. Hope to see you all again ... thanks for your support.
Condolences
Our condolences to John Lynch and his family on the recent passing of his father, William (Billy) Lynch of Oldcote, Irishtown, Clonmel. May he rest in peace.
Club Lotto
Clonmel Golf Club Lotto Results on November 20
Numbers Drawn: 6, 18, 26, 27
No Jackpot Winner. Three ‘Matched 3’ numbers
Jackpot €5,100 on November 27
Purchase a ticket for €2 or 3 for a €5 note
Club AGM
Our Club AGM will take place on Monday, December 6 at 8pm in the Clubhouse, Clonmel Golf Club.
Officers and Committee Nominations and Motions sheets are now up on the noticeboard in the main hall. Closing date for receipt of nominations and motions is Wednesday, December 1.
Christmas Gifts - Club Vouchers
With Christmas fast approaching our thoughts go to the task of selecting gifts for those near and dear to us. This Christmas why not purchase some Club Vouchers for the golfers in your family. These can be used as payment against the Annual Subscription and for green fees -along with Lotto Vouchers and competition top ups. A valuable gift for the golf enthusiast – available from the office. Vouchers also available from David Barry in the Pro Shop. Come visit and see what is on offer or you can email us to get an online voucher – info@clonmelgolfclub.com
New Members 2021/2022
Join Clonmel Golf Club now as a fully paid-up member up to March 31, 2022 – rates from €400 and we can review rates to cover period up to March 31, 2023. Free trial round available prior to joining, by prior arrangement. This offer is open to new members and past members who have not renewed their membership within the last 5 years. GUI & ILGU fees not included. Terms and conditions apply so for full details please contact Aine at the office on 052-6124050 or download an application form from our website www.clonmelgolfclub.com.
Club Website
Please visit: www.clonmelgolfclub.com to view our weekly notes online.
Ladies Golf
Results
12 Hole Turkey Competition
Saturday, November 13 & Wednesday, November 17.
WINNERS: Gwen Walshe (20) 25pts
Christine Hickey (27) 24pts c/b
Deirdre Hannigan (22) 24pts.
FIXTURES
Saturday, November 27 and Wednesday, December 1, 2021.
12 Hole Turkey Competition.
Draw times on Wednesday:
9.00-9.15, 9.45-10.15, 10.45-11.00.
12 Hole ongoing Christmas Hamper Competition kindly sponsored by Terence Kennedy Painting Contractor.
(Combined best 2 scores to count)
In one of her last duties as Ladies Captain at Clonmel Golf Club, 2020 Lady Captain Christine Hickey made a Special Presentation to Marian Hanrahan for her outstanding services to Ladies Golf
Loughmore captain Willie Eviston is about to be tackled by Clonmel Commercials’ Jason Lonergan at Semple Stadium during the county senior football championship final. Picture: Michael Boland
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.