23/11/2021

Swan GAA Club players honour coach Tony Hogan

Swan GAA Club players honour coach Tony Hogan

Carrick Swan GAA Club

Carrick Swan GAA Club’s U21 hurlers got off to a winning start in the South U21 A hurling championship on Sunday with a 5-point win over Kilsheelan/Kilcash in a tightly contested affair. The team is awaiting notification of its second round match.
The club’s camogie players made a presentation to Tony Hogan last week in appreciation of his contribution to coaching hurling, football and camogie teams over the years and to mark his recent birthday.
The club hopes to see Tony coaching for many more years on The Green and in Pairc na nEalaí.
Meanwhile, the club congratulates Sarah Walsh who was named Camogie Player Of The Year for 2021 last week.
Well done to Kyran O’Meara who represented South Tipperary U13s in the Peader Cummins Cup game against West Tipperary and North Tipperary over the past week.
The club congratulates Senior hurler, Noel Obilor, who was a member of the All-Ireland winning Dublin City University Freshers A Hurling team last week.
Well done also to Aaron Dunne, Billy Murphy, Scott Hogan and Kieran Lonergan, who are members of the South Tipperary Senior Hurling Miller Shield panel.
The AGM will take place on Sunday, December 12 at 12 noon in the club hall. 
And the 12 days of Christmas draw is just over a week away. Tickets are on sale from all ticket sellers and online on the Swan Club website. They cost just €50. The club is giving away €20,000 in prizes again this year.
Last week’s Carrick Swan lotto numbers were 01, 02, 08, 19. The €10,500 jackpot wasn’t won. Four players matched three numbers and were just a single number short of taking home the €10,500 jackpot. They won €50 each. The jackpot for this week's draw is €10,750.
Carrick Swan Club extends condolences to the Mansfield family, Mothel on their recent bereavement.

