Carrick Roadrunners 'Beat the Train' in Waterford

Miguel Ponce De Leon, Emer O’Brien, Leanne Phelan, Nicola Fitzgerald, Aoife McGrath, John Carroll and Liam Fielding. Deirdre Power, Tara Norris, Mary Fitzpatrick and Tina Walsh.
BEAT THE TRAIN FOR DOWN SYNDROME IRELAND 10 MILE 2021
The annual Beat the Train 10 mile race took place on Saturday last at Kilmeaden train station on the Waterford to Dungarvan Greenway. This is a unique event, where runners race the train as well as racing other athletes, with funds raised going to the local branch of Down Syndrome Ireland.
With almost 300 runners, our club made a great showing.
Our first runner was Emer O’Brien finishing in 19 place with a PB time of 78:28, followed with fine running from Tara Norris in 83:16, Nicola Fitzgerald in 83:39, Deirdre Power in 84:37, Mary Fitzpatrick in 90:59, Tina Walsh in 92:02, Leeanne Phelan in 92:05 and Aoife McGarth in 96:30.
The race winner was Ruth Fitzgerald, Waterford AC in 58:00.
In the men’s race, our first runner home was Brian Murphy in 57:20 in 8th place followed by Liam Fielding in 63:52, Miguel Ponce De Leon in 69:10 and John Carroll in 80:11, all running well.
The race winner was Paul Doran, United Striders AC in 54:14.
