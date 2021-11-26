Carrick's Edmund Rice Secondary School hurlers won inaugural Noel Russell Memorial Cup

Pictured above is Carrick-on-Suir's Edmund Rice Secondary School senior hurling team that defeated Clonmel High School in the inaugural Noel Russell Memorial Cup in Páirc na nEalaí, Carrick-on-Suir on October 21.
The tournament was in memory of Noel Russell, a friend, mentor and coach to many teams at Carrick CBS now known as Edmund Rice Secondary School.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.