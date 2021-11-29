Search

29 Nov 2021

One of Ireland's oldest coursing clubs, Knockgraffon CC, had a great weekend

One of Ireland's oldest coursing club, Knockgraffon CC, had a great weekend

Pictured is John Strumble presenting the Frank Strumble Cup to Mary O’Donnell at Knockgraffon Coursing in New Inn.

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

COURSING
Knockgraffon Coursing Club held its annual coursing meeting last weekend. We had three days of what can only be described as probably one of the best meetings to date, Knockgraffon being one of the oldest coursing clubs in Ireland. The All-Age cup, kindly sponsored by M.F Barron was won by “Party’s on Willie” owned by the crested Ten syndicate from Edenderry.
The Oaks Trial Stake sponsored by the Moloney Family, Lagganstown was won by “Savage Love” owned by John Kennedy Jnr from Urlingford.
The 2021 Derby Trial Stake sponsored by Simon Taylor, London was won by “Express Razor” owned by Christine O’Connor from Tarbert. The Oaks was sponsored by local Joe Blair, MBC Timberframe Buildings and trophy sponsored by Tom O’Dwyer, Cashel was won by “Mushy Peas” owned by Sir Mark Prescott and trained by local trainer Mark O’ Donovan. The Strumble Working Members cup won by “Proud Pat” owned by locals Sean O’Donnell, Cliona O’Donnell, and Paddy McGee. Secretary Ger Hally made a special presentation on behalf of the club to Jimmy and Shari Anne O’Donnell on breeding the 2020 Track Derby winner “New Inn Taylor”.
The Knockgraffon CC would like to thank everyone who gave their time to make it a memorable meeting, especially landowners, sponsors, and supporters. Congratulations to everyone who went home with their tickets to Clonmel. Best of Luck. The club would also like to congratulate Rockwell Rovers on winning the County B final against Aherlow.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media