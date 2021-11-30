Swan GAA Club's 12 Days of Christmas draw is less than a week away

The start of Carrick Swan GAA Club's 12 Days of Christmas fundraising draw is now less than a week away.

If you haven’t got your tickets yet, this is your very last chance. Tickets cost €50 and are on sale from all ticket sellers and online through the Swan Club website. Ticket holders have the chance to win one of 19 cash prizes. The draw has a total prizefund of €20,000. The first draw takes place on Tuesday next, December 7 with the final €10,000 draw taking place on Saturday, December 18.

Draw tickets can be returned or purchased in the Swan Hall between 6.30pm and 7.30pm on Thursday, December 2 between 6.30pm and 7.30pm and in the old club on Friday night and next Monday night.

Well done to player Kyran O'Meara and coach Shane McDonnell, who were members of the South Tipperary U13 team that won the Peader Cummins Cup at the weekend. South Tipp defeated North Tipp in the final. A great achievement.

Well done to Aaron Dunne, Billy Murphy, Scott Hogan and Kieran Lonergan who are members of the South Tipperary Senior Hurling Miller Shield panel. The South beat Mid Tipperary by four points on Saturday morning with all four Swan men featuring in the game.

The Annual General Meeting of Carrick Swan GAA Club will take place on Sunday, December 12 at 12 noon in the club hall.

Last week’s Carrick Swan lotto numbers were: 20. 22, 25, 26. The jackpot was €10,750 and there was no winner. Four players matched three numbers and were just a single number short of taking home the €10,750 jackpot. They won €50 each. This week's jackpot is a massive €11,000.

Finally, Carrick Swan GAA Club extends condolences to the Connolly family, Faugheen, on their recent bereavement.