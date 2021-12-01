Comfortable two-goal win for Clonmel Celtic over Kilsheelan in Tipperary League

The Clonmel Celtic B team who defeated Kilsheelan United 2-0 in the Clonmel Credit Union Division 2 game played in Clonmel on Sunday last. Pic: Michael Boland.
Clonmel Credit Union Division 2
Clonmel Celtic B 2 – 0 Kilsheelan United
Clonmel Celtic’s seconds continued their excellent season with a comfortable two-goal win over struggling Kilsheelan United. Celtic dominated from the start and had their first real effort on seven minutes but Shane Mullen glanced his header just wide. They continued to dominate possession, with Simon Ahearne dictating play from midfield, but weren’t creating chances.
After 20 minutes the visitors took advantage of a defensive slip-up but Daire Murphy’s effort was off target. The hosts eventually took the lead eight minutes before the break when Damian Walsh’s fine free found the net, and they should have doubled that advantage shortly afterwards but Jack Roche produced good saves to deny Damon Gregory and Seanie Hawkins.
The second half brought more of the same, with Celtic creating all the chances, but the final ball letting them down all too often. They did get their second when Julian Kerton fired low to the corner in the 65th minute to ensure all three points.
The Kilsheelan United team who played Clonmel Celtic B in the Clonmel Credit Union Division 2 League at the By-Pass on Sunday last.
