Clonmel Plumbing Christmas Hamper - who won it this year at Clonmel Golf Club?

MEN’S GOLF

Christmas Hamper:

After almost two weeks of keen competition Dermot O’Callaghan led the field in the Clonmel Plumbing Christmas Hamper with an excellent 37 points for the 15 holes. Dermot’s score was just good enough to edge out Neal Butler on a countback. The best gross score was the 30 points from Billy Hewitt.

The other winners were Nigel Foran, Emmy Pyke, Brian Waters, Ollie Fitzpatrick, Conor Ryan, Johnny Quinn, Seamus Quigley, and Michael McSweeney.

Once again, this competition proved very popular and we thank all who made up the long list of entrants. Thank you to our sponsors.

Open V Par fourball

Last weekend’s v par fourball had a lively entry on Saturday when 30 pairings played. The scoring was good on Saturday, but the two winning pairs came from Sunday’s starters. An excellent card from brothers Conor and Paul Ryan with 9 up was good enough to win from Emmet Corcoran and Dessie Gunne whose 8 up beat a number of other cards on the same score.

Conor and Paul blitzed the opening 9 holes and were 8 up with three to play their 9th plus of the day came at the 11th as they rounded off a superb 12 holes. Having dropped a shot to par at the 6th Dessie and Emmet parred their way home in fine fashion to take second place.

Fixtures

There is an ongoing 12-hole open singles running on weekdays until Friday, December 10. This weekend we have an open two-man champagne scramble.

Marking of cards

Unfortunately, last weekend’s fourball saw a number of pairings disqualified as cards were incorrectly returned. When entering a competition, the printed label will not print a handicap. It is the responsibility of each player to ensure that the following are included when returning a card: Player’s name, course handicap, competition name, date, players signature and the name of the person who has verified the card (printed).

Seniors Golf

Senior’s golf went ahead on Thursday, November 25 with a 12-Hole Champagne Scramble:

1st – Sean Hogan, Tom O’Donnell, Joe O’Shea, 65pts

2nd – Paddy Ryan, Billy Greene, Ollie Fitzpatrick, 64pts

3rd – Michael O’Neill, Tom O’Keeffe, Pat Purcell, 64pts

The next outing is scheduled for Thursday, December 9 with draws from 10 am to 12 noon. Hope to see you all again and as ever thanks for your support.

Club Lotto

Clonmel Golf Club Lotto Results on November 27

Numbers Drawn: 7,21,23,26.

No Jackpot Winner. Five entries had ‘Match 3’ numbers:

Ann Leavy, Pat Quinlan, Tom Duggan, Emmet Corcoran, Jim Butler.

Jackpot €5,200 on Saturday next, December 4.

Purchase a ticket for €2 or 3 for a €5 note – all support is appreciated.

Club AGM

Our Club Annaul General Meeting will take place on Monday next, December 6 at 8pm in the Clubhouse, Clonmel Golf Club.

Officers and Committee Nominations and Motions sheets are now up on the noticeboard in the main hall. Closing date for receipt of nominations and motions is Wednesday, December 1.

Christmas Gifts - Club Vouchers

With Christmas fast approaching our thoughts go to the task of selecting gifts for those near and dear to us. This Christmas why not purchase some Club Vouchers for the golfers in your family. These can be used as payment against the Annual Subscription and for green fees - along with Lotto Vouchers and competition top ups. A valuable gift for the golf enthusiast – available from the office. Vouchers also available from David Barry in the Pro Shop. Come visit and see what is on offer or you can email us to get an online voucher – info@clonmelgolfclub.com

New member 2021/2022

Join Clonmel Golf Club now as a fully paid-up member up to March 31, 2022 – rates from €400 and we can review rates to cover period up to March 31, 2023. Free trial round available prior to joining, by prior arrangement. This offer is open to new members and past members who have not renewed their membership within the last five years. GUI & ILGU fees not included.

Terms and conditions apply so for full details please contact Aine at the office on 052-6124050 or download an application form from our website www.clonmelgolfclub.com.

LADIES GOLF

Results

Turkey Competition Saturday, November 20 & Wednesday, November 24

Winner: Grace Buckley (17) 28pts.

Fixtures

Weekly Turkey Competition continues Saturday, December 4 and Wednesday, December 8, 2021.

Draw times on Wednesday 9.00-9.15, 9.45-10.15 and 10.45-11.00.

Christmas Hamper Competition is ongoing: Sponsor Terence Kennedy Painting Contractor.

(Combined best 2 scores to count).