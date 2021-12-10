New Tipperary sponsor to be unveiled in the coming weeks

Ahead of the County Tipperary GAA Convention which takes place at The Dome, Semple Stadium on Monday evening next, Secretary Tim Floyd has published a very comprehensive and thought provoking report in which he addresses the key issues which faced the County Board in 2021.



And, he takes a forward thinking look to the future , if such a look can indeed be taken in these straitened times.

The Newport man writes: “I sometimes feel like Robert Burns who wrote.



'The best laid plans of mice and men will often go astray and lead us nought but grief and pain, for promised joy.

“My targets for the past two years all failed to come to fruition with my hope for more senior hurling success and continued senior football progress running aground.



However, while the Dr Morris Park development has been on hold for some time, the Secretary writes that he hopes to have work commencing now in February 20202.



“My dream of a new building in Dr Morris Park was delayed by Covid originally as we have our contractor, Cooldine Construction on standby for over 12 months. We decided to apply for a Sports Capital Grant from the 2021 Scheme during the pause period but an announcement here is deferred possibly until early 2022. One of the conditions of this scheme is if an application is successful, you cannot commence work until advised to do so.



“Unfortunately, rising prices due to Covid & Brexit will consume any possible grant at this stage. Regardless of this my hope is for a successful outcome to our grant application and a February 2022 commencement. If this happens, we should have brand new dressing rooms and a multipurpose room plus stores in Dr Morris Park before County Convention in 2022.



Spilt Season

“One of my 2020 aspirations did come to pass with the successful introduction of the “Split Season”. I think when we look back in years to come, we will realise how ridiculous it was trying to play club and Inter-County at the same time, leading to frustration and chaos. Apart from this the change has reduced costs for County Boards and improved the standards of our club championships.



“ I look forward to even better club competition in 2022 as our new structures continue to bed in especially with the incentive of Munster Club now added to our Seamus O Riain, and raising it to championship status.

Sponsorhsip Announcement



“Our Cathaoirleach Joe Kennedy enters his second year with a steady hand at the helm. Over the next few weeks, we hope to be in a position to make some major sponsorship announcements with new partners. Having companies placing their confidence in the Tipperary brand, it will put Tipperary GAA and Semple Stadium on a more firm financial footing.

“New managers putting up their hand and taking responsibility is very encouraging and I am very impressed with the enthusiasm they are showing to date.



“I am also hearing great reports from the high standards of games coming from our Post Primary School blitzes and the Peadar Cummins Tournament. We have over 200 young players currently in training or on programmes from ages 13 up to 19 in both hurling and football. All these players are being monitored under the supervision of the Setanta Academy. The future is bright for Tipperary GAA once it is managed by officers and committees who are dedicated and not restricted by parochial and self-interested visions.



“Tipperary will never be too far away from provincial and national honours, and we will continue to keep it that way. Roll on 2022-The Premier County hasn’t gone away.