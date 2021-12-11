Loughmore Castleiney's double feat was the story of 2021 - Tipp Secretary Tim Floyd

The Tipperary Club Hurling and Football story 2021 has been dominated by the remarkable feats of Loughmore Castleiney over the past three months remaining unbeaten since Sept 4th, writes Tim Floyd in his annual report to the Tipperary County GAA Board Convention.



“ Their championship road started in early August with victories over JK Brackens and Moycarkey Borris in the mid play offs before giving second best to Thurles Sarsfields in the Mid Final. Five days later on August 27th in the opening game of the FBD Co SH championship under lights in Semple Stadium they once again suffered a one-point defeat, this time to Kildangan in a repeat of the 2020 final.



“Since their opening Co SF gave v Killenaule on Sept 4th in Littleton, they have gone 13 games unbeaten including two draws.

“Being a dual club, they accepted these games week after week with little complaint. Even after the drawn Co Hurling Final, there was a call to play the replay the following weekend and defer the football final one week, but not from Loughmore. Maybe that football game was the psychology they needed before the replay.



“Loughmore Castleiney always got on with their business and remarkably managed the situation in between all the games. Despite injuries along the way to key players like Brian McGrath and John Meagher, they could still field their best 15 in the replay which is a testament to their management skills. This was a group on a mission following their double disappointment in 2020.



“The addition of a fresh voice in the experienced Mick Dempsey was a master stroke as he just tapped into what was already there- a proud tradition and culture and they know no other way. In an interview afterwards, Mick admitted there was no secret formula in Loughmore, only the attitude and composure they bring to it as they always seem to get the best out of themselves in a game situation.



“Other dual clubs like Kilmacud Crokes have achieved the double but drawing from a pool of thousands in population. Loughmore Castleiney pull from less than 1000 people in the parish and their performance is unequalled in modern times.

“We are all extremely proud of their achievement as we salute them as true champions in both codes,” Tim says in his report to Convention at The Dome.