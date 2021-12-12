Munster Club SHC: Disaster for Loughmore as two McGraths sent off and defeat to Ballygunner

Ballygunner 2-11

Loughmore Castleiney 0-12

Loughmore Castleiney were dumped out of the AIB Munster club senior hurling championship at Dungarvan this afternoon in a highly controversial semi-final clash which was ill tempered, dour and filled with tension right to the very death.

Both Noel McGrath and his brother John received their marching orders - John hadn't much complaint; Noel certainly had; and worse still referee Johnny Murphy (Limerick) over turned the awarding of a penalty just before he dismissed John - a goal at that stage would have left the thirteen man team, just a point behind as the game neared the end.

It was the day that everything which could go wrong for Loughmore Castleiney, did go wrong. And, their case was not helped by some very poor officiating, on and off the field. But, once again, their heroics were admirable as they fought the elements, the injustices and the Ballygunner lads, who were inspired by attacker Dessie Hutchinson and goalkeeper Stephen O'Keeffe who made a string of fine saves.

Conditions in Fraher Field were challenging to say the least with the floodlights switched on long before the game began - remember this was a 3:15 start, so that gives some indiction of the elemental expectation for the afternoon.

Loughmore Castleiney were forced to start without Willie Eviston and Liam Treacy, with John Ryan and Ciaran McGrath coming into their place.

The story of the first quarter was Ballygunners ability to take scores, and Loughmore Castleiney missing chances. Or rather, it was that the Gunners keeper Stephen O'Keeffe prevented them from getting two gilt edged goal chances, denying John McGrath on both occasions.

At the other end, Dessie Hutchinson was hurling up a storm and had three to his name already, while Kevin Mahony goalled in the 7th minute to give the Waterford champions a 1-5 to 0-1 water break lead.

The Loughmore Castleiney men came back into it though and had three points on the board against two for Ballygunner. But, disaster struck when captain Noel McGrath was straight red carded in a seemingly dispacable injustice which resulted in much heat in the stands and on the sideline. Much of the ire was directed at the linesman who had called the referees attention to the incident - a shoulder change equals red card? Apparently. Trouble was, a few had been missed from the other side just before the McGrath incident and that's what really incensed the Tipperary following who were very vocal in the stands and on the sideline.

The red card sparked Loughmore Castleiney into life and they were fired up so much that they drive five of the next six scores to rattle Ballygunner and to leave them just two in arrears at the break 1-8 to 0-9.

Having encountered so much adversity in a half hour of hurling and to be only trailing by two surely pleased them. But, they would face a hell of a battle in the second half as the games load began to take its toll.

The Gunners missed a penalty but bagged a third quarter goal from Mikey Mahony in the 11th minute to extend their lead to 2-10 to 0-12 as they game entered its final phase. Loughmore Castleiney needed to start finding scores, but the extra man being deployed in the opposition defence was killing them. They were finding it very hard to get onto clean ball in attack.

Worse was stil to come for Loughmore Castleiney - a John McGrath won penalty in the 18th minute was over turned after John retaliated and off he went for a second yellow card. The ball was thrown in and with that ended the Tipperary mens hopes of getting anything from the game - a game which descended into a turmoil-filled and potentially incendary encounter by game end as bodies flew into tackles with abandon.