Tipperary trainer urges horse racing industry to support Community Air Ambulance

Gold Cup and Grand National-winning trainer Michael Mouse Morris has urged the racing community to support the Irish Community Air Ambulance.

The Helicopter Emergency Service (HEMS) was called to the trainer’s Tipperary yard in October after one of his staff members suffered a fall on the gallops.

The Irish Community Air Ambulance is Ireland’s first and only charity-funded HEMS Air Ambulance. It works in partnership with the National Ambulance Service and is tasked to respond to serious incidents and medical emergencies from its base in Rathcoole in north Cork.

The organisation has responded to more than 50 racing and equestrian related incidents during 2021. The taskings include falls from horses, kicks from horses and animal attacks by bulls on stud farms. Each mission costs an average of €3,500, all of which has to be raised or donated.

Mouse Morris has appealed to the racing community to join him in becoming a supporter of the Air Ambulance this Christmas.

He said, “This year opened my eyes to the importance of the charity-funded Irish Community Air Ambulance, when a stable employee of mine suffered a serious fall and needed to be transferred from my Tipperary base to Cork University Hospital.

"If it wasn’t for the Air Ambulance, she would have been in a lot more pain and her recovery might have taken longer. It was the type of incident that needed an airlift and so we’re very grateful they arrived so quickly. That is why I am appealing to the horse racing and equestrian industry to support them this Christmas.”

The Fethard-based trainer has written to fellow trainers and owners in the racing and equestrian industry asking them to join with him and become a supporter of the Irish Community Air Ambulance.

It is not the first time the Irish Community Air Ambulance has been needed in racing. In 2019, David Mullins, who partnered Morris’s Rule The World to Grand National glory in 2016, suffered a crashing fall at Thurles and was airlifted to Cork University Hospital.

To discuss becoming a sponsor of the air ambulance, contact key relationship manager Karen O’Sullivan by emailing karen.osullivan@ communityairambulance.ie