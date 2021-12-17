Review of GAA coaching structure is needed in Tipperary - Joe Kennedy

Tipperary County Board Chairman, Joe Kennedy (Moyne Templetuohy) has called for a review of the coaching structure in Tipp.



In a wide ranging address to Convention, the chairman, pictured said that there is always a need to review what an organisation does, and to this end, a review should be undertaken.



“This is not a criticism of existing structures but as in any walk of life we should examine what we do to see if it is still fit for purpose. To that end, we are in the process of putting a new committee in place to examine all our coaching and underage structures to make recommendations as to how we can improve our structures for the future,” he told delegates at The Dome, Semple Stadium on Monday evening.



“Our Games Manager Dinny Maher is retiring at the end of the month. When a new manager is appointed, it will give us the perfect opportunity to sit down with all coaching and games staff to plan for the future in this area. The work that is done in this area will reap rewards for the future. I would like to thank Dinny for all his work and wish him well in retirement,” he added.



The chairman also callled for patience in the rebuilding of the Tipperary senior hurling team under Colm Bonnar.



“ We may now be entering a transition and a rebuilding period for Tipperary as Colm will try to add new players to the panel and team. I would urge all our supporters to have patience and come out and support our hurlers during the coming leagues and championships,” he said.



He continued by saying that in the aftermath of the conclusion of the intercounty seasons, the Board reviewed some of the structures. The officers saw the need to overhaul the strength and conditioning programs.



“ In the past, every team had its own strength and conditioning coach all working independently of one another. Our academy program was greatly disrupted during Covid. We have now formed a partnership with Setanta College to deliver all our strength and conditioning from the academies up to our adult team.



“This is a new approach that will have a co-ordinated structure and will prepare all our players in both codes to develop and transition from youth to adult level. Setanta College is a world leader in the delivery of athletic development programs and led by Des Ryan, this partnership will have major benefits for all Tipperary teams in the future,” he said.



He continued: “Many people and clubs have commended their commitment to both codes – how many will use this as a blueprint for the future and try to emulate them.



“Loughmore Castleiney won both County Finals using coaches from their own club. If you look at the Management Teams across all grades and codes not alone do we have managers from not just outside the club but outside the county. I pose the question – Have clubs no faith in coaches within their own club or have we a shortage of qualified coaches within the county. Is there a need for a major coach education program?



“The split season has allowed the club competitions to be played in a proper fashion but the split season model still poses challenges for clubs.



“The focus for the first part of the year is intercounty so the big challenge for the county and divisions is to provide games for clubs who must play without County Players. In short there needs to be competitions for clubs when they are without county players and obviously championship when they have.



“Historically in Tipperary our commitment to league competitions has been poor. I would urge clubs to take all leagues very seriously in the coming year to provide games for their players during the county season. If clubs don’t buy into the leagues they run the risk of losing players,” he said.