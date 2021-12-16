Tipperary County GAA Board recorded a surplus for 2021

A big increase in income which rose to €2,456,102 from €2,184,320 is behind the good news for delegates at Convention.

Tipperary County Board recorded an operating surplus of €303,145 for the year passed with the main reason for the profit being a big increase in income which rose to €2,456,102 from €2,184,320.



The accounts were presented to delegates by County Board Treasurer Michael Power alongside Ronan Spain of Spain, Fewer and Quinlan Accountants relate to the eleven month year due to a change introduced at Congress, and does not include gate recepits from some of the knockout stage of the championships.



Commercial income rose from €542,845 to €804,443 with the vast majority of this increase arising from royalty and retail partnership funds from Elvery Sports and O'Neills which rose from €125,344 in 2020, to €392,901 in 2021.



Expenditure was down for the year too by some €10,000, though team expenses and grants rose to €323,828 from €73,732 – a reflection of a full season of activity for the county teams as opposed to the Covid affected truncated campaign in 2020.



Tipperary GAA County Board was in receipt of Government Grants in the form of the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme (EWSS) to the value of €336,445 in the financial period ending 30th September 2021 as disclosed in Schedule 5. In addition, Tipperary GAA benefited from reduced Employer PRSI Costs of €28,140 which were netted against Tipperary GAA Wages and Salary costs. The criteria for receipt of EWSS included significant disruption caused to Tipperary GAA operations by the Covid 19 Pandemic and a 30% reduction in Income against the equivalent 2019 reference period.



Throughout the financial year and since the Balance Sheet date, 30 September 2021, the Country is still in the midst of an unprecedented national public health and economic emergency due to the viral Covid 19 pandemic that has spread across the globe. This has disrupted the County Board’s normal business operations as well as that of both Patrons and Suppliers to the County Board.

The pandemic caused a shortened GAA year due to lockdowns and restrictions during parts of the financial year, and any large gatherings of people were effectively been curtailed under Public Health legislation. Tipperary GAA were able to resume their on-field activities in late Spring of 2021, whilst nationally, Intercounty Games received Government dispensation to resume earlier, but without the presence of any spectators in the early stage of the National Leagues, and limited crowds thereafter for Championship fixtures.



Overall, the Pandemic has had a negative financial impact on the normal operations of Tipperary GAA. However, Tipperary GAA were eligible to and participated in the Government Wage Subsidy Schemes due to a fall in its qualifying Income. Without the financial support of the Irish Government, via Sports Ireland Funding allocations, the Government Covid-19 resilience funding and Government Wage Subsidy schemes, Tipperary GAA would have been in a loss-making position for the 2021 Financial period. The Pandemic situation continues to evolve such that it makes its long-term impact on Tipperary GAA difficult to determine.



The Officers have prepared projections for the next 12 months that have been appropriately adjusted to take account of reasonably estimable impacts of Covid-19 on the County Board. The Officers, in consultation with Croke Park believe that an adequate level of support will be made available to ensure that the County Board can continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future.

The County Board therefore continues to adopt the going concern basis in preparing its financial statements.