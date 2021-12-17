County Board Secretary Tim Floyd to retire at the end of 2022

County Board Secretary Tim Floyd has announced that he is entering his final year in the role and a successor will be sought and appointed before Convention 2022.



The Newport man has been a constant presence for County Board for many years having taken on, commenced and developed the County Board Draw as Co-Ordinator, before taking over as Secretary - the draw has been a real lifeline for the Board and for many of the clubs of the county which benefit greatly from the monies derived.



Tim was lauded by delegates for his very fine Secretary's report which has become one of the main highlights of Convention - former Chairman, Con Hogan, in complimenting and congratulating the Secretary, described the reports as being “thought provoking and insightful” while others pointed out that Tim Floyd will be a very hard act to follow.



Another high profile retiree is Dinny Maher who retires from his role as County Games Manager after a distinguished term of office which saw the commencement and development of significant coaching and games development programmes in Tipperary - one of the first counties to employ such a scheme. Tributes were paid to Dinny at Convention also with Coaching Officer Tom Dawson describing him as a very efficient and professional Games Manager.



There was just one contest at Convention when it came to the election of officers and it resulted in Eleanor Lahart of Killenuale being elected Assistant Treasurer of the Board by virtue of a 103 to 82 vote victory over office holder John Donovan (Thurles Gaels).



A number of motions were debated with most of them being taken as recommendations, rather than motions - a motion from Carrick Swans looking for a show of hands for all votes to be taken, rather than secret ballot, is to be sent to Congress for further debate, though chairman Joe Kennedy opined that it will be ruled out of order, as secret ballot is the most democratic form of election.



Officers elected

President: Matt Hassett (Toomevara)

Vice President: John Costigan (JK Brackens)

Chairman: Joe Kennedy (Moyne Templetuohy)

Vice Chairman: Jimmy Minogue (Nenagh Eire Og)

Treasurer: Michael Power (Newcastle)

Assistant Treasurer: Eleanor Lehart (Killenaule)

Development Officer: Mark McLoughlin (Roscrea)

Coaching Officer: Tom Dawson (Eire Og Anacarty)

Officer for Irish Language and Culture: Mark Dunne (Moyne Templetuohy)

Childrens Officer: Nicholas Moroney (St Patricks)

PRO: Jonathan Cullen (Loughmore Castleiney)

Central Council Rep: Michael Bourke (Upperchurch Drombane)

Munster Council Reps: John Doyle (Holycross Ballycahill), Sean Nugent (Kilsheelan Kilcash).